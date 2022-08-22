ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Mashed

A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu

What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years

That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Big Changes Are Coming To Burger King

As if reducing the chicken nugget portion size from 10 to eight wasn't traumatizing enough, Burger King plans on making more changes to streamline its processes and adjust to inflation (via Market Watch). Although it would be fair to assume that Burger King and McDonald's would be struggling with the same issues, in 2021 McDonald's was ranked the top fast food chain in the U.S. by QSR Magazine, while the home of the Whopper sat sadly in 7th place. As it lagged behind its longtime rival, Burger King began to cut items from its menu in December 2021 and saw nearly a 2% rise in sales as a result (per Restaurant Business Online).
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Challenges Starbucks With These New Items

While the first day of fall is a little more than a month away, many people are excited to bid goodbye to the most sweltering time of year, get out their coats, and eat something pumpkin spice-flavored as soon as possible. But if summer is your favorite time of year...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Big Mac Lovers, Take Note: McDonald's Is Releasing A Chicken Version Sooner Than You Think

McDonald’s is rolling out a whole new recipe for the Big Mac: the Chicken Big Mac!. The Chicago-based fast food chain announced last week that it would be testing the sandwich in select Miami locations later this month. The poultry version of the bestseller had previously been tested worldwide, with last year’s U.K. version receiving “rave reviews” and even selling out (a la Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza).
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Wendy's Adding New Item to Breakfast Menu

Wendy's is once again stepping up its game when it comes to the fast food breakfast wars. After adding its first new breakfast menu item in the U.S. in two years earlier this year, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is expanding that menu yet again, with new French Toast Sticks reportedly set to roll out as a permanent addition to Wendy's breakfast menu. The news comes amid the return of French Toast Sticks to the Jack in the Box menu this month alongside Spicy Chicken Strips.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

New Survey Reveals The Best Sweet Treat At McDonald's

Revolutionizing the fast-food industry since its opening in 1955, McDonald's has gained many competitors throughout the decades. Still, the restaurant remains one of the most recognizable (and popular) fast-food chains around the world. And even with its inflation-induced price hikes, McDonald's is still considered relatively affordable. The Golden Arches are...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King's Menu Goes Big With its New Burger

Once they find a winning formula that customers react positively to, most fast food brands tend to stick with it. For McDonald's (MCD) , that's meant classic burgers like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder, which have been around since the '60s and '70s respectively. Restaurant Brand International's (QSR) Burger...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Internet Is Floored Over A Fake McDonald's Vs Burger King Competition

McDonald's or Burger King: Which one is better? Despite their connotation with the 1980s, the burger wars have been raging for more than 60 years (via Marketingdive). But that doesn't stop people from trying to answer that age-old question. While everyone has their own personal (and often deeply held) opinion on the matter, and of course, some think there are reasons why Burger King will never beat McDonald's, British YouTubers Beta Squad set out to answer the question in a more concrete way in their latest video. What better way to find out which burger people really prefer than a side-by-side comparison? One problem is that you don't usually see a McDonald's and a Burger King next to each other, and any difference in location can account for a great difference in preference.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
CINCINNATI, OH
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Items

Make a run for the border? Live Mas? Live outside the buns?. In recent months, "why don't you have the Mexican Pizza?" might have been a more accurate slogan for Taco Bell. The Yum! Brands chain has been in the news and going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.
