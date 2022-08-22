ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A billionaire who backed Jeff Bezos and Larry Page said not investing in 'slightly crazy' Elon Musk was 'probably the worst investment decision of all time'

John Doerr said he missed an opportunity to invest in Tesla in 2007. The venture capitalist chose to invest in a competitor that later went bankrupt instead. Doerr has been known for backing several key companies, including Amazon, Google, and Twitter. Billionaire investor John Doerr said passing up on an...
CNBC

Options Action: Tesla's stock split

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
IFLScience

Elon Musk Delivers "Bad News" About The Much-Hyped Cybertruck

Tesla’s Cybertruck has hit yet another road bump. Back in 2019, the plan was to eventually release the clunky-looking pickup for the lean price of $39,900. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now suggested that the final specs and price tag of the much-hyped electric vehicle will not be the same as first announced.
Elon Musk
Bill Gates
TheStreet

Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious

As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. But the experts have warned that meme coins are largely worthless, and people who put their money into them know well that they should expect nothing in return for their investments. At the same...
Benzinga

WATCH: Self-Driving Tesla Slams Itself Into Guardrail, Car Totaled

For Tesla Inc TSLA bulls, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of the company. But most of these bull cases include some sort of full automation: self-driving cars that will open up a whole new market for Tesla, such as self-driving taxis and a subscription model for the software.
The Hill

Musk tells Tesla customer not to ‘complain’ about self-driving bugs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told a customer not to “complain” about the self-driving bug issues with Tesla vehicles. A Tesla customer on Tuesday posted a series of videos on Twitter showing how the company’s new beta version of its Full Self-Driving service, 10.69, has difficulty making signaled turns, changing driving lanes and other basic tasks.
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
pv-magazine-usa.com

EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
insideevs.com

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Tester Complains, Gets Told Off By Elon Musk

Even though beta testers are supposed to find bugs and report on the state of software in order for improvements to be made, it seems they are not allowed to complain about Tesla Full Self-Driving. One FSD tester recently took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the current state of the system, and he was quickly shut down by Elon Musk who even made him apologize for complaining...
