If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
Working With Elon Musk: 'If You Were Getting Micromanaged By Elon, You Were Probably On Your Way Out'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is a very public figure, and invariably on Twitter, he wears his heart on his sleeve. But there are some not-very public dimensions of the billionaire that are quite interesting. A glimpse at Musk’s professional life and his workforce interactions came to light in...
A billionaire who backed Jeff Bezos and Larry Page said not investing in 'slightly crazy' Elon Musk was 'probably the worst investment decision of all time'
John Doerr said he missed an opportunity to invest in Tesla in 2007. The venture capitalist chose to invest in a competitor that later went bankrupt instead. Doerr has been known for backing several key companies, including Amazon, Google, and Twitter. Billionaire investor John Doerr said passing up on an...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
CNBC
Options Action: Tesla's stock split
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on how Tesla's stock split affects options holdings. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
Elon Musk told staff at his brain-chip company Neuralink he's frustrated with their slow progress, report says
Elon Musk told Neuralink staff he's frustrated with the company's slow progress, Reuters reported. Musk, a Neuralink cofounder, recently approached rival Synchron about a deal, Reuters said. Synchron this year beat Neuralink to the first human trials of brain interface tech. Elon Musk is reportedly growing frustrated with slow progress...
IFLScience
Elon Musk Delivers "Bad News" About The Much-Hyped Cybertruck
Tesla’s Cybertruck has hit yet another road bump. Back in 2019, the plan was to eventually release the clunky-looking pickup for the lean price of $39,900. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now suggested that the final specs and price tag of the much-hyped electric vehicle will not be the same as first announced.
What The Whistleblower Means For Elon Musk And Twitter: 'Gasoline Into The Fire'
The former security chief for social media platform Twitter Inc. TWTR is speaking out about practices at his former company. Here’s a look at the whistleblower complaint and what it could mean for the pending acquisition of Twitter by Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Former Twitter...
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious
As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. But the experts have warned that meme coins are largely worthless, and people who put their money into them know well that they should expect nothing in return for their investments. At the same...
Joe Biden Ignores Elon Musk & Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law, 70% Fewer EVs Now Qualify for $7,500 Credit
President Biden and Elon Musk both have plans for the future of electric vehicles. The President would not entertain Elon Musk's idea and moves forward with changes to EV credits.
WATCH: Self-Driving Tesla Slams Itself Into Guardrail, Car Totaled
For Tesla Inc TSLA bulls, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of the company. But most of these bull cases include some sort of full automation: self-driving cars that will open up a whole new market for Tesla, such as self-driving taxis and a subscription model for the software.
CARS・
Musk tells Tesla customer not to ‘complain’ about self-driving bugs
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told a customer not to “complain” about the self-driving bug issues with Tesla vehicles. A Tesla customer on Tuesday posted a series of videos on Twitter showing how the company’s new beta version of its Full Self-Driving service, 10.69, has difficulty making signaled turns, changing driving lanes and other basic tasks.
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to Shareholders
Elon Musk publicly admitted that Tesla could go bankrupt if supply chain issues are not fixed. Should Tesla shareholders be concerned?. Tesla Burning BillionsCopyright-free image by Zack Love.
A Suspicious Buy Of Manchester United Options Occurred Right Before Elon Musk's Tweet
Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, is undoubtedly aware of his influence on the stock and crypto markets. Afterall, the richest person in the world caused shares of Tesla to surge almost 13% on Aug. 7, 2018, when he wrote the infamous tweet “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” which a U.S. district judge ruled in May was false and reckless.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
insideevs.com
Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Tester Complains, Gets Told Off By Elon Musk
Even though beta testers are supposed to find bugs and report on the state of software in order for improvements to be made, it seems they are not allowed to complain about Tesla Full Self-Driving. One FSD tester recently took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the current state of the system, and he was quickly shut down by Elon Musk who even made him apologize for complaining...
CARS・
Space Cell Phones? Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Teaming With A Wireless Carrier On Earth
SpaceX, Elon Musk's space exploration company, and Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile Us Inc TMUS, have plans to improve communication, SpaceX said earlier today. A live broadcast will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. While we don't know much about the announcement, the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO is hyping it on Twitter Inc. TWTR.
