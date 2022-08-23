CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 7 pm for parts of the area. The threat window is 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight. Severe storm warnings are likely somewhere in the viewing area tonight. A tornado warning is certainly in the realm of possibility. National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for La Salle, De Kalb counties until 4:30 p.m.Monday continues the probability of scattered showers and storms, especially in the later afternoon hours. There is a marginal chance (lowest) for a severe storm, we'll have to keep an eye on the timing and dynamics. Very humid with a feels-like temp in the upper 90s.The remainder of the week looks dry with sunshine and temps that run at, or below, seasonable norms.StatsNormal High- 81Saturday's- 83Today- 87Sunrise- 6:13AMForecastToday: Scattered showers and storms. An increased chance late in the day. High of 87.Tonight: Showers and storms. Low of 68.Monday: Scattered showers and storms by late afternoon. Very humid. High of 85.

