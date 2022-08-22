ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Tech#Personal Income Tax#Silicon Valley#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Apple Inc#Alphabet Inc#Netflix Inc#Lyft Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
shefinds

Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy

As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
BUSINESS
Popculture

Walmart Lays off Hundreds of Employees Amid Restructuring Efforts

Walmart laid off about 200 corporate employees this week, the retail giant said Wednesday. The news came after Walmart surprisingly cut its profit outlook because consumers are focusing more on essentials as food and fuel costs rise. The layoffs are part of a restructuring of its corporate offices. The retailer...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

US housing market is in 'much worse shape' than Fed is letting on – and 'sharp' drops in prices are on horizon as policymakers work to lower inflation, economist warns

The U.S. housing market is in significantly worse shape than the Federal Reserve is saying, a top economist has warned. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the outlook for housing sales is even more grim than the Fed has said, and the 'worst is yet to come' for home prices.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

EXPLAINER: California EV requirements face some obstacles

DETROIT (AP) — California will require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 in an ambitious move away from gasoline-powered vehicles and the pollution they emit.The requirements come in phases starting in 2026, and it will take 13 years for them become fully effective. But there are many challenges to meeting them.EVs now cost substantially more than gas-powered vehicles. There are shortages of precious metals needed for their batteries. The U.S. has little battery manufacturing capacity.But a lot can change in 13 years. Here's what we know about the problem areas and what's being done about them:___WILL AUTOMAKERS BE ABLE TO MAKE ENOUGH ELECTRIC VEHICLES?More than likely. During the first half of this year, electric vehicle sales accounted for about 15% of California's new vehicle market. New vehicle sales in the state normally run around 2 million per year. That's roughly a 1.5 million difference that has to be made up by 2035. But almost every day, automakers are announcing new EV models, battery factories and assembly plants. Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, Stellantis and VinFast have announced plans for 10 U.S. battery plants. Hub peek embed (apf-technology) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) “New plants are coming in and old plants are being converted," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of AutoForecast Solutions. “The plans are in place for a large amount of vehicles being ready for the U.S. and global markets.”The big ifs, though, are whether there will be enough precious metals, such as lithium, to make the batteries, and whether EV prices will come down quickly enough. Laurie Holmes, senior manager of government affairs for Kia, told California officials Thursday that the industry could have difficulty meeting sales targets. She urged the state to support incentives for consumers to buy EVs and to help build out a charging system.___CAN THE ELECTRIC GRID HANDLE THE LOAD?The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy