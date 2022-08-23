A look at video streaming sites thriving on misinfo and hate speech like BitChute with 514M visits in 2021 and Odysee with 292M, according to Similarweb

Our likely next PM’s surreal ‘solutions’ to the UK’s omnicrisis feel like they’ve been beamed in from a galaxy far away. “Cost of living” is an expression now used so frequently, including by those in positions of power, that it’s possible to end up forgetting how incredibly bleak those words are as a concept. (See also: “human resources”.) Maybe we should revitalise the cliche by calling it the “price of existing” crisis. It is, after all, a perfectly matter-of-fact way of suggesting that there is a point at which many may simply find it too expensive to endure. People generally make too much fuss about cliches, but – in one of the very richest countries in the world – this one does feel worth urgently denormalising.

