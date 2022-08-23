Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Am I missing out big time by just sticking with index funds?
I've been pretty diligent about putting away 10% into my 401k and $6000 into my Roth IRA for the past 3-4 years. But it feels like I could have gotten bigger gains and had a more comfortable life if I had embraced more risk. I've read enough finance/investing book to know that it can be very difficult to outperform the market.
Why the Stock Market Is the Safest Place for Your Retirement Savings Right Now
There's risk, but there's also potential for huge rewards.
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
biztoc.com
Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan relief. Here’s their assessment
The White House released its program for student loan relief. It will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower to households earning as much as $250,000. If all borrowers eligible for the program enroll, it will reduce student loan balances by around $400 billion. Lower-income households will see the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ask the Hammer: Where Should I Place Mutual Funds With Capital Gains?
“Is it better to hold mutual funds that distribute capital gains in a tax-deferred account or a taxable account?”. Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question. Jeffrey and Bob discuss the concept of asset location (different from...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
biztoc.com
Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Ken Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street greats. The average hedge fund had a negative...
biztoc.com
Snowflake Stock Soars. Sales Growth Crushed Estimates
Snowflake shares soared in late trading Wednesday. Cloud-based data-warehousing company posted better-than-expected results for the fiscal second quarter. Strong quarter should bolster confidence in the health of demand for cloud-based computing services, reinforcing strong results from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages
Summary New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
Should I Still Contribute to my Roth IRA When the Market Is Down?
Market volatility may make you a bit nervous, but don't let it disrupt your retirement goals.
biztoc.com
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer. Yet Whole Foods still controls just over 1% of the grocery market. Next week, Whole Foods gets a new CEO for the first time since its founding.
biztoc.com
Billionaire investor Ron Baron has been loading up on stocks. Here's what he's been buying
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said he has been picking up bargains as the market rebounded from its turmoil in June. The Baron Capital Chairman and CEO was one of the few on Wall Street that correctly called the big comeback in stocks. On June 17, Baron told CNBC that this was a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity.
biztoc.com
Should Dividend Seekers Invest in the Kraft Heinz Company?
There's no question that households across America know about Kraft Heinz's brands. Is the company a good investment opportunity for you? Let's find out.
biztoc.com
ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge
The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
biztoc.com
Tired of paying more for less, shoppers take to TikTok to call out companies for 'shrinkflation’
Companies are reducing the contents of their packaging. How has 'shrinkflation' impacted young folks and are there ways to overcome it? CNBC Make It finds out.
biztoc.com
Morgan Stanley says buy Frontier, a low-cost airline poised to rally nearly 60% from here
Morgan Stanley believes now is an opportune time to buy shares of Frontier. "We view Frontier as the quintessential ULCC due to its ultra-low fares, ultra- low cost structure, and attractive (normalized) margins," wrote analyst Ravi Shanker in a note to clients. Shanker believes Frontier shares are trading at attractive...
biztoc.com
Worldcoin co-founder Novendstern leaves startup to start new venture
Max Novendstern, co-founder and former chief executive of Worldcoin, has left the high-profile startup to launch a new venture, according to sources and regulatory filings and investor deck obtained by TechCrunch. A Worldcoin spokesperson confirmed that Novendstern is no longer at the startup, but said he continues to advice the firm. Novendstern did not respond […]
biztoc.com
Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot, which operates over 7,000 bitcoin ATMs across North America, plans to go public via SPAC at a ~$885M valuation
Bitcoin Depot has reached a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company that values the cryptocurrency ATM firm at roughly $885 million and would take it public, company officials said. The merger comes during market downturns for cryptocurrencies and SPACs and is expected to test investor appetite for bitcoin ATMs, which...
Business Insider
A 1031 exchange is a tax-deferred way to invest in real estate
A 1031 exchange lets you sell one property, buy another, and avoid capital gains tax in the process. There's a strict time limit on 1031 exchanges. You must purchase your new property within 180 days. A 1031 exchange can help you buy more profitable properties, diversify, or defer taxes associated...
biztoc.com
MPLX: Higher Distributions Should Only Be Months Away
Summary MPLX offered strong results for the first half of 2022, whilst continuing to pay their high 8.50% distribution yield. Their strong cash flow performance continued, with their operating cash flow edging higher year-on-year versus the first half of 2021. This provides ample scope to fund higher distributions, which appear almost certain as their review approaches following the third quarter. Their leverage continued falling even further below their target, although management seemingly ruled out utilizing debt-funded unitholder returns to realign with their target. Given the prospects to collect a high distribution yield that appears poised to grow quite soon, I believe that maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate. Introduction.
Comments / 0