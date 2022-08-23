ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Am I missing out big time by just sticking with index funds?

I've been pretty diligent about putting away 10% into my 401k and $6000 into my Roth IRA for the past 3-4 years. But it feels like I could have gotten bigger gains and had a more comfortable life if I had embraced more risk. I've read enough finance/investing book to know that it can be very difficult to outperform the market.
MARKETS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#The Stock Market#The Whole Story#Generation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Ken Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street greats. The average hedge fund had a negative...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Snowflake Stock Soars. Sales Growth Crushed Estimates

Snowflake shares soared in late trading Wednesday. Cloud-based data-warehousing company posted better-than-expected results for the fiscal second quarter. Strong quarter should bolster confidence in the health of demand for cloud-based computing services, reinforcing strong results from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages

Summary New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
REAL ESTATE
biztoc.com

ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge

The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Worldcoin co-founder Novendstern leaves startup to start new venture

Max Novendstern, co-founder and former chief executive of Worldcoin, has left the high-profile startup to launch a new venture, according to sources and regulatory filings and investor deck obtained by TechCrunch. A Worldcoin spokesperson confirmed that Novendstern is no longer at the startup, but said he continues to advice the firm. Novendstern did not respond […]
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot, which operates over 7,000 bitcoin ATMs across North America, plans to go public via SPAC at a ~$885M valuation

Bitcoin Depot has reached a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company that values the cryptocurrency ATM firm at roughly $885 million and would take it public, company officials said. The merger comes during market downturns for cryptocurrencies and SPACs and is expected to test investor appetite for bitcoin ATMs, which...
MARKETS
Business Insider

A 1031 exchange is a tax-deferred way to invest in real estate

A 1031 exchange lets you sell one property, buy another, and avoid capital gains tax in the process. There's a strict time limit on 1031 exchanges. You must purchase your new property within 180 days. A 1031 exchange can help you buy more profitable properties, diversify, or defer taxes associated...
REAL ESTATE
biztoc.com

MPLX: Higher Distributions Should Only Be Months Away

Summary MPLX offered strong results for the first half of 2022, whilst continuing to pay their high 8.50% distribution yield. Their strong cash flow performance continued, with their operating cash flow edging higher year-on-year versus the first half of 2021. This provides ample scope to fund higher distributions, which appear almost certain as their review approaches following the third quarter. Their leverage continued falling even further below their target, although management seemingly ruled out utilizing debt-funded unitholder returns to realign with their target. Given the prospects to collect a high distribution yield that appears poised to grow quite soon, I believe that maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate. Introduction.
