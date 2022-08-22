Residents of the 2Life senior community in Brighton, Massachusetts, have a new pep in their step, thanks to James Humphries. Humphries, 25, is a front desk ambassador at the affordable housing community. Last year, he noticed that many of the seniors wore shoes that were worn-out, and in some cases several sizes too big. Humphries worried that they might trip and fall, and he was especially concerned about a resident who is partially blind.

