'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
DGA, IATSE “Disappointed’ On California Legislature Inaction On Gun Safety For Film, TV Sets
A bill that would have regulated the use of guns on film and TV sets in California has failed to make it through the state legislature. The DGA and IATSE issued a joint statement expressing its displeasure. “The DGA and IATSE are disappointed and disheartened that this critical legislation, which would have required important safety protections for our members and all workers in our industry, was not passed into law during this legislative session,” the unions said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to get the studios to support significant, meaningful and practical safety reforms that they currently implement in other parts of the...
Dell says it ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August; it had suspended sales in Russia, Belarus, and parts of Ukraine in February
MOSCOW, Aug 27 - Dell Technologies Inc. said on Saturday it had ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August, the latest in a growing list of Western firms to exit Russia. The U.S. computer firm, a vital supplier of servers in Russia, has joined others in curtailing...
Ground control to Major Truss
Our likely next PM’s surreal ‘solutions’ to the UK’s omnicrisis feel like they’ve been beamed in from a galaxy far away. “Cost of living” is an expression now used so frequently, including by those in positions of power, that it’s possible to end up forgetting how incredibly bleak those words are as a concept. (See also: “human resources”.) Maybe we should revitalise the cliche by calling it the “price of existing” crisis. It is, after all, a perfectly matter-of-fact way of suggesting that there is a point at which many may simply find it too expensive to endure. People generally make too much fuss about cliches, but – in one of the very richest countries in the world – this one does feel worth urgently denormalising.
