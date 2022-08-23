Read full article on original website
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells
July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
scitechdaily.com
A Cell Found in Everyone’s Body Can Transform Into Blood Cancer
Everybody possesses a tiny number of unusual thymocyte cells, and in some cases, these cells develop into leukemia. Researchers have discovered that T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), which affects more than 6,000 Americans each year, may be caused by dysfunction involving a specific kind of thymocyte cell that is present in minute numbers in every individual.
After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members
There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird
The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
Elon Musk explores deal between Neuralink and brain-computer starup that implanted chip into severely paralyzed ALS patient - as mogul says he's 'frustrated' with the pace of progress at his company
Elon Musk is reportedly looking at a potential investment deal between Neuralink and brain-computer startup Synchron that successfully implanted a chip into a severely paralyzed ALS patient in July. Four people who work or have worked at Neuralink told Reuters that Musk has expressed disappointment at the slow pace of...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Irregular Production of Brain Cells Could Cause Autism
Autistic individuals’ stem cells either create too many or too few brain cells. Researchers from Rutgers University have discovered evidence of anomalies in very early brain development that may contribute to the neuropsychiatric condition by studying the brain stem cells of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The results...
Phys.org
Mitochondrial turnover: Researchers discover what causes cell 'batteries' to run down
Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered how mitochondrial turnover—a critical cellular function—begins. Mitochondria are like the batteries of our bodies. They're vital sources of energy for cells and are necessary to regulate function in almost all cell types. And, like batteries, mitochondria need to be replaced as they run down over time. If these cell batteries aren't replaced efficiently, and don't turn over properly, cells experience stress and can die.
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
studyfinds.org
An aging heart is prone to mutations it can’t repair nor remove, leading to disease
BOSTON — Love songs often suggest protecting your heart, and that advice couldn’t be any more truer when it comes to getting old. We’re not talking about a broken heart of course, but rather, a weakened one. A new study from Boston Children’s Hospital reports that an aging heart has an increased risk of genetic mutations that can lead to heart disease.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Swap Blood of Old and Young Mice to Study Aging, Here’s the Result
Did science just reveal the opposite of the elixir of life or 'fountain of youth'?. To speed up ageing when you're only young does not sound appealing, but researchers of a new study gave a glimpse of this 'weird' finding after a series of experiments on old and young mice, which ScienceAlert reported.
powerofpositivity.com
Researchers Find a Cancer Kill Switch That Could Replace Chemotherapy
Northwestern University scientists have found a cancer kill code in the body that could eliminate the need for chemotherapy. Every cell in the body comes equipped with this kill switch to destroy cancerous cells. When the “kill switch” begins to detect cancer in any of the body’s cells, it uses...
What's the largest bone in the human body? (What about the smallest?)
What is the smallest bone in the human body? What is the largest bone in the human body? Live Science has the answers.
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and breakthrough infections in the Virus Watch cohort
A range of studies globally demonstrate that the effectiveness of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines wane over time, but the total effect of anti-S antibody levels on risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and whether this varies by vaccine type is not well understood. Here we show that anti-S levels peak three to four weeks following the second dose of vaccine and the geometric mean of the samples is nine fold higher for BNT162b2 than ChAdOx1. Increasing anti-S levels are associated with a reduced risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection (Hazard Ratio 0.85; 95%CIs: 0.79-0.92). We do not find evidence that this antibody relationship with risk of infection varies by second dose vaccine type (BNT162b2 vs. ChAdOx1). In keeping with our anti-S antibody data, we find that people vaccinated with ChAdOx1 had 1.64 times the odds (95% confidence interval 1.45-1.85) of a breakthrough infection compared to BNT162b2. We anticipate our findings to be useful in the estimation of the protective effect of anti-S levels on risk of infection due to Delta. Our findings provide evidence about the relationship between antibody levels and protection for different vaccines and will support decisions on optimising the timing of booster vaccinations and identifying individuals who should be prioritised for booster vaccination, including those who are older, clinically extremely vulnerable, or received ChAdOx1 as their primary course. Our finding that risk of infection by anti-S level does not interact with vaccine type, but that individuals vaccinated with ChAdOx1 were at higher risk of infection, provides additional support for the use of using anti-S levels for estimating vaccine efficacy.
A combination of two existing methods could help trans men have babies
Findings of a new study indicate that combining two currently-used methods could help trans men have babies, according to a press release published by MIT Technology Review. The new technique is crucial since trans men may want to avoid undergoing fertility treatments as they require stopping gender-affirming hormone therapy and undergoing potentially uncomfortable procedures, including female hormone therapies and vaginal exams.
MedicalXpress
Targeted cancer vaccines eliminate tumors and prevent recurrence in mice
Researchers around the world have been working for years on developing vaccines against different types of cancer, but without much success. Now, Tufts School of Engineering researchers think they have found one that does work. They have devised a method of targeting cancer in mice with a vaccine that is so strong and precise, it eliminates tumors and even prevents their recurrence.
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
Good News Network
Alzheimer’s Memory Loss Reversed in Mice After Scientists Discover Method to Form New Brain Cells
Alzheimer’s has been reversed in mice after scientists at the University of Illinois-Chicago boosted the formation of new brain cells, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Their gene therapy fueled new neurons in the hippocampus—a region in the brain vital for learning and remembering where you put...
Scientists hope nasal vaccines will help halt Covid transmission
People who receive a Covid booster dose in the UK next month will be among the first in the world to receive Moderna’s dual-variant vaccine, which protects against two strains of the virus. But scientists say there is a misconception that this latest vaccine is an upgrade on what has come before.
