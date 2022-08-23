Dealogic: the IPO market in 2022 is the lowest since 2009; companies have raised $5.1B in IPOs this year so far, compared to $100B+ at the same time last year

New data indicates that the housing market is seeing its most severe drop in almost two decades as home sales hit their lowest level in seven years. Existing Home Sales data showed a drop of 5.9% from June to July and a 20.2% drop from the same period one year earlier, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline. The median price of a house rose 10.8% from one year prior to a price of $403,800, but it’s still down $10,000 from the previous month’s high, according to the National Association of Realtors.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO