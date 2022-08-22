Read full article on original website
Related
Dow shaved over 1,000 points after Jerome Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole speech
The Nasdaq Composite saw the steepest losses on Friday. It closed down by nearly 4%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined sharply
biztoc.com
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 10 a.m. ET from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors are keen to hear how hawkish he will sound when discussing the Fed's next moves in its fight against rampant inflation. The central bank's main policy-setting committee is expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point next month.
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Powell speech, futures slide, oil rises
U.S. equity futures were trading lower ahead of a Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Fed gathering in Jackson Hole. Oil is heading for a winning week. West Texas Intermediate futures traded around $93.00. Brent crude futures were around $100.00 a barrel. The Federal Reserve chairman's remarks to investors and...
biztoc.com
Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan relief. Here’s their assessment
The White House released its program for student loan relief. It will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower to households earning as much as $250,000. If all borrowers eligible for the program enroll, it will reduce student loan balances by around $400 billion. Lower-income households will see the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages
New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
biztoc.com
Gold rises as dollar dips, Jackson Hole meet on radar
- Gold prices gained for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar, as investors looked ahead to the Jackson Hole economic symposium for cues on inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate path. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,759.89 per ounce by 1225 GMT, its highest...
biztoc.com
Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
Shares of PayPal are up 6% since the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results earlier this month. But does that mean the stock is a buy right now?
biztoc.com
401K Rollover into SEP IRA
I have 16.5k in a SEP IRA with TD Ameritrade that I’ve had for quite some time and actively managed. I'm starting a new job that will offer a 401K in a few months. Should I rollover the vanguard into my SEP and increase that account or maybe rollover to my new 401k?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
More Americans turn to side hustles as inflation soars
"I don't like being told what to do. I like the freedom and flexibility," one worker said of being her own boss.
biztoc.com
Why is Amazon's iRobot acquisition raising some concerns?
Amazon is drawing criticism for its plan to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7 billion in an effort to expand its footprint in the home devices and consumer robotics markets. Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 137.30 +3.50 +2.62% IRBT IROBOT CORP. 59.05 -0.11 -0.19%. Ron Knox,...
biztoc.com
Foreign Investment in China Surged This Year
Policy work has also been undertaken to assist foreign firms to resume activity amid the Covid-19 pandemic, government spokesperson Shu Jueting said. The post Foreign Investment in China Surged This Year – Xinhua appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
China’s Reliance on Foreign Battery Metals a ‘Risk to EV Sector’
China dependence on foreign sources of battery metals such as nickel, lithium and cobalt poses a risk to its electric vehicle industry, a metals industry official said on Friday. The post China’s Reliance on Foreign Battery Metals a ‘Risk to EV Sector’ appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Morgan Stanley says buy Frontier, a low-cost airline poised to rally nearly 60% from here
Morgan Stanley believes now is an opportune time to buy shares of Frontier. "We view Frontier as the quintessential ULCC due to its ultra-low fares, ultra- low cost structure, and attractive (normalized) margins," wrote analyst Ravi Shanker in a note to clients. Shanker believes Frontier shares are trading at attractive...
biztoc.com
ETH whales move holdings onto exchanges before Merge
The Merge date is scheduled for Sept. 15, after the successful Goerli test net integration. Ether, the native token, was on a bullish surge after the announcement of the Merge date in July. The bullish enthusiasm in terms of token price and market sentiment seems to be on a decline as we near the Merge.
biztoc.com
Atlanta-based Bitcoin Depot, which operates over 7,000 bitcoin ATMs across North America, plans to go public via SPAC at a ~$885M valuation
Bitcoin Depot has reached a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company that values the cryptocurrency ATM firm at roughly $885 million and would take it public, company officials said. The merger comes during market downturns for cryptocurrencies and SPACs and is expected to test investor appetite for bitcoin ATMs, which...
biztoc.com
ECB Says Cash "Not Fit" For Digital Economy, Dismisses CBDC Privacy Concerns
ECB Says Cash "Not Fit" For Digital Economy, Dismisses CBDC Privacy Concerns. In the digital economy, cash is no longer a useful tool, and a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is the “only solution” to continue the existing monetary system, according to a new paper from the European Central Bank (ECB).
biztoc.com
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble
Major US Retailers Warn: Lower-Income Consumers Are In Trouble. President Biden and his top advisers have been adamant that the consumer is exceptionally strong this summer despite the economy slumping into a technical recession. Well, maybe in aggregate, the consumer appears healthy, but numerous retailers pointed out that less-affluent ones are tapped out.
Comments / 0