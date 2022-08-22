ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capo Deli now open in Tysons, mixing fresh bread and cocktail pouches

The Fauci Pouchy has arrived in Tysons. The first Virginia franchise of D.C.-based Capo Deli is now open for business at 8359B Leesburg Pike in Tysons Square by the Greensboro Metro station, offering fresh Italian subs and cocktail pouches inspired by longtime U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci. The location...
Morning Notes

Former Glasgow MS Counselor Faces New Charge — “A former counselor at a northern Virginia middle school has been charged with providing false information to the state’s sex offender registry. Virginia State Police said they arrested Darren Thornton, 50, on Thursday in Richmond. Thornton’s tenure as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School…has prompted multiple investigations.” [Associated Press/WTOP]
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons

It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 22-26

The weekend is almost here. Before you welcome a new kitty or bunny into your home or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can...
Vienna kid’s candle-making business is coming to Tysons Corner Center

The future is burning bright for Smell of Love Candles and its 12-year-old CEO. After starting the Vienna-based business in his family’s kitchen about two years ago, Alejandro Buxton will bring his homemade, soy and coconut wax candles to Tysons Corner Center next week, opening Smell of Love’s first brick-and-mortar location.
McLean arts nonprofit gets deep with gala to celebrate 60th anniversary

McLean Project for the Arts is going to Tysons for its diamond jubilee. The nonprofit will celebrate six decades of supporting and showcasing the work of artists in the mid-Atlantic region with a 60th anniversary gala at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road) on Sept. 18. Announced yesterday...
Data storage company Iron Mountain signs lease at Worldgate Metro Plaza

Another big name in enterprise information technology is coming soon to Herndon. Iron Mountain, a Boston-based company that provides records management, data backup and recovery, document management and data centers, plans to open a location at Worldgate Metro Plaza, according to Fairfax County permits. The business is set to take...
Furniture Max Labor Day Sale: Get it while it lasts!

If you need furniture NOW at Labor Day Sale prices, Herndon’s Furniture Max is waiting for you. Great news for Labor Day shoppers: Furniture Max in Herndon is reducing prices like never before. The store-wide Labor Day Sale Event continues through the month with reduced prices and special deals that will appeal to anyone in need of furniture or fixtures for any room in the house.
Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course

A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
Lake Anne fountain temporarily closed in Reston

Frequenters of Lake Anne in Reston will notice a change in the waters of the lake. The lake’s fountain is currently not in operation after a mechanical issue was discovered, according to Reston Association. Mike Leone, RA’s spokesperson, said that the fountain’s pump and motor burnt out.
Hindu temple in Chantilly seeks to expand with new community center

A Hindu temple in Chantilly is seeking the county’s permission to build a community center across the street from its main religious temple. The team behind the Rajdhani Mandir has filed an application with the county to construct a community building on a 10-acre site across the road from the existing temple building at 4525 Pleasant Valley Road.
Man shoots ‘multiple’ times at vehicle exiting I-495 into Annandale

A driver heading from the Capital Beltway onto Little River Turnpike in Annandale shot at another vehicle early this morning (Thursday), Virginia State Police say. Police are investigating the incident after receiving a call around 4:50 a.m. from an individual who said they had been shot at after pulling off on the I-495 exit ramp:
