ffxnow.com
Capo Deli now open in Tysons, mixing fresh bread and cocktail pouches
The Fauci Pouchy has arrived in Tysons. The first Virginia franchise of D.C.-based Capo Deli is now open for business at 8359B Leesburg Pike in Tysons Square by the Greensboro Metro station, offering fresh Italian subs and cocktail pouches inspired by longtime U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci. The location...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Former Glasgow MS Counselor Faces New Charge — “A former counselor at a northern Virginia middle school has been charged with providing false information to the state’s sex offender registry. Virginia State Police said they arrested Darren Thornton, 50, on Thursday in Richmond. Thornton’s tenure as a counselor at Glasgow Middle School…has prompted multiple investigations.” [Associated Press/WTOP]
ffxnow.com
Capital One Center plans big birthday bash for The Perch skypark in Tysons
It has been one year since The Perch opened, providing a slice of publicly accessible, recreational space on Capital One’s growing Tysons campus. To celebrate the first anniversary of its elevated park, Capital One Center announced yesterday (Thursday) that its now-biannual Perchfest will return on Sept. 16-18 — almost one year to the date after the grand opening in 2021.
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 22-26
The weekend is almost here. Before you welcome a new kitty or bunny into your home or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can...
ffxnow.com
Vienna kid’s candle-making business is coming to Tysons Corner Center
The future is burning bright for Smell of Love Candles and its 12-year-old CEO. After starting the Vienna-based business in his family’s kitchen about two years ago, Alejandro Buxton will bring his homemade, soy and coconut wax candles to Tysons Corner Center next week, opening Smell of Love’s first brick-and-mortar location.
ffxnow.com
McLean arts nonprofit gets deep with gala to celebrate 60th anniversary
McLean Project for the Arts is going to Tysons for its diamond jubilee. The nonprofit will celebrate six decades of supporting and showcasing the work of artists in the mid-Atlantic region with a 60th anniversary gala at Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Road) on Sept. 18. Announced yesterday...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County hopes to ‘clear the shelter,’ adding dozens of cats and rabbits for adoption
Staff at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter are hoping that their space will be cleared up — mostly of adoptable animals — with the help of a special event this Saturday (Aug. 27). In a partnership with NBC4, the shelter is hosting a “Clear the Shelters” adoption event...
ffxnow.com
Data storage company Iron Mountain signs lease at Worldgate Metro Plaza
Another big name in enterprise information technology is coming soon to Herndon. Iron Mountain, a Boston-based company that provides records management, data backup and recovery, document management and data centers, plans to open a location at Worldgate Metro Plaza, according to Fairfax County permits. The business is set to take...
ffxnow.com
New space center in Reston to take off at local public viewing of NASA’s historic moon mission
A nearly 40,000-square-foot space center is coming soon to Reston. The project is the brainchild of Interstellar Dreams, a nonprofit organization by Robin McDougal, a former educator at Fairfax County Public Schools. The organization hopes to “spark and nurture the next generation of STEM leaders with a focus on aerospace,”...
ffxnow.com
Furniture Max Labor Day Sale: Get it while it lasts!
If you need furniture NOW at Labor Day Sale prices, Herndon’s Furniture Max is waiting for you. Great news for Labor Day shoppers: Furniture Max in Herndon is reducing prices like never before. The store-wide Labor Day Sale Event continues through the month with reduced prices and special deals that will appeal to anyone in need of furniture or fixtures for any room in the house.
ffxnow.com
Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course
A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
ffxnow.com
Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area
(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
ffxnow.com
Lake Anne fountain temporarily closed in Reston
Frequenters of Lake Anne in Reston will notice a change in the waters of the lake. The lake’s fountain is currently not in operation after a mechanical issue was discovered, according to Reston Association. Mike Leone, RA’s spokesperson, said that the fountain’s pump and motor burnt out.
ffxnow.com
Hindu temple in Chantilly seeks to expand with new community center
A Hindu temple in Chantilly is seeking the county’s permission to build a community center across the street from its main religious temple. The team behind the Rajdhani Mandir has filed an application with the county to construct a community building on a 10-acre site across the road from the existing temple building at 4525 Pleasant Valley Road.
ffxnow.com
Man shoots ‘multiple’ times at vehicle exiting I-495 into Annandale
A driver heading from the Capital Beltway onto Little River Turnpike in Annandale shot at another vehicle early this morning (Thursday), Virginia State Police say. Police are investigating the incident after receiving a call around 4:50 a.m. from an individual who said they had been shot at after pulling off on the I-495 exit ramp:
ffxnow.com
Dump truck flips over near Dulles Toll Road, shutting down Hunter Mill
Updated at 7 p.m. — Hunter Mill Road has fully reopened after this afternoon’s crash, per Fairfax Alerts. Earlier: Northbound Hunter Mill Road has been closed at the Dulles Toll Road in the Reston/Wolf Trap area after two vehicles collided this afternoon (Wednesday). A driver told FFXnow shortly...
