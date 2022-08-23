Read full article on original website
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
What It Means When You Have A Blood Clot In Your Stool
Blood clots can develop anywhere, even in your stool. In this case, it's best to get it checked out at once because it can have something to do with your colon.
4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts
We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
What Happens To Our Kidneys As We Age?
Your kidneys play a critical role in your health because they filter waste, acid, and excess fluids from your body. What happens to them as we age?
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
Statins provide protective immune benefits for females
Cholesterol tends to get a bad rap through its association with cardiovascular disease. But its role in the body is much more nuanced. When we have too much cholesterol, it can build up in the walls of our arteries and cause cardiovascular disease. But cholesterol molecules play a critical role in our cells' structure and signaling pathways, and—as scientists are beginning to understand—immune function.
5 Stretches for Low Back Pain Relief
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. I was playing with my son recently and threw out my back while we were wrestling. This wasn’t the first time...
Almond, Soy, or Oat? New Report Lists Benefits of Plant-based Milk Alternatives
A new analysis is detailing the mineral content of plant-based milk alternatives. Among other findings, researchers say pea-based drinks have the most phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. They also note that soy-based products have the highest amounts of magnesium. Experts say consumers should take these ingredients as well as any family...
'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
These are the best exercises for lower back pain
Back pain is a common complaint, with 75-85% of US adults estimated to experience back pain in their lifetime as stated by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (opens in new tab). It’s also one of the most common reasons people see a doctor or miss days at work, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (opens in new tab). It can result from things such as poor posture, being overweight, injuries, or spinal problems.
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
The new device could be an artificial pancreas for diabetics
A new device prevents immune cells from accumulating near implantable devices. The device remained functional for much longer than a typical drug-delivery implant. A new device might help develop an artificial pancreas to treat diabetes. Implantable devices and cannula placement have long been used for the treatment of diabetics. However,...
Diabetes: The 49p food that can help avoid ‘sharp rises in blood glucose’ – ‘Eat more’
In general, the charity recommends to “eat more” of pulses like beans. Furthermore, this advice is also echoed by a research paper, published in the journal Human nutrition Clinical nutrition. The study explains that cooked dried legumes have been previously shown to “stimulate low blood glucose responses”....
Is There a Connection Between Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gout?
Gout and multiple sclerosis (MS) might seem like very different conditions, but there is a connection between the two. Research has found that people with MS may be less susceptible to gout. Additionally, high levels of uric acid (found in gout) have been associated with protection against MS and other neurological diseases.
I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky. A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap. CLUTTER. Clutter takes away attention from...
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
Want better sleep? Try 5 foods naturally rich in melatonin
Melatonin supplements are a great way to get some sleep, but some of the foods in your fridge and pantry may already have the melatonin you need. Melatonin is defined by the CDC as a neurohormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. And it can be really helpful for stabilizing your sleep pattern. Light, especially the blue light from phone screens, can affect melatonin levels, says Yo-El Ju, a neurologist and sleep medicine specialist at Washington University in St. Louis.
Dear Doctor: Why are doctors waiting before performing surgery on my husband’s thoracic aortic aneurysm?
DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. -- C.G.
