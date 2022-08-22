Read full article on original website
The Dominion Post
Robert Rowsey
Robert Glenn Rowsey, 47, of Morgantown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Caring services are being provided by Dering-Henson Funeral Home.
The Dominion Post
Hilma Barlow
Mrs. Hilma Dixon Barlow, 97, of Kingwood, took her last breath on this earth Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born in Masontown, on Sept. 6, 1924. The daughter of the late Harry Arthur and Eileen (White) Dixon. Hilma was an energetic, happy and active dear lady. She was a...
The Dominion Post
Anthony Pikulski
Anthony “Tony” Joseph Pikulski, Jr., 69, of Triune — Morgantown, passed Saturday morning, Aug. 20, 2022. Tony was born in Uniontown, Pa. to the late Anthony J. Pikulski Sr. and Patricia Louise Burke Pikulski on May 13, 1953. Family and friends are invited to Dering-Henson-Henson Funeral Home,...
The Dominion Post
Edward Woods
Edward Woods, 70, of Waynesburg Pa., was promoted to Heaven to be with his Savior on Aug. 18, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center with his family by his side. Ed was born in Morgantown on Aug. 29, 1951, to the late Gerald and B. Louise Sollars Woods. Ed served...
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
Wilma Wilburn
Wilma Yvonne (Kennedy) Wilburn, 84, of Cheat Lake, passed away at Stonerise in Morgantown on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. She was born at home in Flemington, on April 10, 1938, the daughter of the late Howard C. Kennedy and Mary L. Dalton Kennedy. Wilma was employed at Colshire Pajama Factory until its closure and then worked in the cafeteria at WVU Hospital until her retirement.
The Dominion Post
Larry Woodfork
Friends may join the family of 83 year old Larry D. Woodfork, of Morgantown, who passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, to honor his life and legacy at Smith Funeral & Cremation Care, 108 Holland Ave., Westover/Morgantown, from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 and again from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 officiated by Pastor Jason Sheffstall. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover.
The Dominion Post
Billy Mayhew
Billy Ray Mayhew, 80, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Billy was born in Cassville, on July 2, 1942, a son of the late James and Mildred Mayfield Mayhew. Billy served his country in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge, Billy worked as a...
The Dominion Post
