Wilma Yvonne (Kennedy) Wilburn, 84, of Cheat Lake, passed away at Stonerise in Morgantown on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. She was born at home in Flemington, on April 10, 1938, the daughter of the late Howard C. Kennedy and Mary L. Dalton Kennedy. Wilma was employed at Colshire Pajama Factory until its closure and then worked in the cafeteria at WVU Hospital until her retirement.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO