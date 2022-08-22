ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, WV

The Dominion Post

Robert Rowsey

Robert Glenn Rowsey, 47, of Morgantown, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Caring services are being provided by Dering-Henson Funeral Home.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Larry Woodfork

Friends may join the family of 83 year old Larry D. Woodfork, of Morgantown, who passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, to honor his life and legacy at Smith Funeral & Cremation Care, 108 Holland Ave., Westover/Morgantown, from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 and again from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 officiated by Pastor Jason Sheffstall. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Anthony Pikulski

Anthony “Tony” Joseph Pikulski, Jr., 69, of Triune — Morgantown, passed Saturday morning, Aug. 20, 2022. Tony was born in Uniontown, Pa. to the late Anthony J. Pikulski Sr. and Patricia Louise Burke Pikulski on May 13, 1953. Family and friends are invited to Dering-Henson-Henson Funeral Home,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Larry Cross

Loving husband and father Larry E. Cross, 78, of Morgantown, inherited the keys to his final home and joined his wife, Lynette S. Cross, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when he passed away at the Abundant Christian Living facility in Johnson City, Tenn. after an extended battle with multiple health conditions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Westover, WV
The Dominion Post

James Bowser

James Stephen Bowser, 72, of Morgantown, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home. James was born on Nov. 20, 1949, the son of the late Cecil and Jamin Bowser. James worked in WVU hospital maintenance for 43 years, and he also sold tickets for the WVU football and basketball games. In his free time, James enjoyed going to car shows, yard sales, watching sports and spending time with his family.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Wilma Wilburn

Wilma Yvonne (Kennedy) Wilburn, 84, of Cheat Lake, passed away at Stonerise in Morgantown on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. She was born at home in Flemington, on April 10, 1938, the daughter of the late Howard C. Kennedy and Mary L. Dalton Kennedy. Wilma was employed at Colshire Pajama Factory until its closure and then worked in the cafeteria at WVU Hospital until her retirement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Edward Woods

Edward Woods, 70, of Waynesburg Pa., was promoted to Heaven to be with his Savior on Aug. 18, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center with his family by his side. Ed was born in Morgantown on Aug. 29, 1951, to the late Gerald and B. Louise Sollars Woods. Ed served...
WAYNESBURG, PA
The Dominion Post

Hilma Barlow

Mrs. Hilma Dixon Barlow, 97, of Kingwood, took her last breath on this earth Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born in Masontown, on Sept. 6, 1924. The daughter of the late Harry Arthur and Eileen (White) Dixon. Hilma was an energetic, happy and active dear lady. She was a...
KINGWOOD, WV
The Dominion Post

Obituaries

