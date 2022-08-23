The following letter was sent to the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission with a copy sent to the Cape Gazette for publication. While much of the county's infrastructure is inadequate to accommodate current traffic levels, it can at least be said that new developments have had to provide upgrades along their frontages. Such does not appear to be the case with the proposed Glenwood subdivision on New Road, which lies directly behind 10 estate homes, encroaching on the needed space for a safe and aligned entrance/exit along the busy New Road corridor. Given the current plan does not present any frontage road upgrades nor includes a multi-use path to nearby neighborhoods, the Glenwood subdivision should not be approved.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO