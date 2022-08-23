Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Milton planners approve DEStorage permit
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Aug. 16 a special permitted use for DEStorage LLC that will allow the self-storage provider to move forward with site-plan review on a proposed storage complex at Route 16 and Palmer Street Extended. The commission’s approval came with a number of conditions...
Cape Gazette
Anthem residents question modified site plan
For the second time, the site plan for the Anthem subdivision off Walker Road near Milton is being debated. In 2015, it was a request to delete sidewalks, and now residents are questioning how developer Milford Housing Development Corporation could change an approved stormwater management plan in a four-acre section of open space from a dry pond to a wet pond without approval from the county.
WBOC
Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it. Many of these homeowners...
Cape Gazette
Developer files revised plan for School Lane
An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
WBOC
DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center to Close Sept. 1 for Season
MILFORD, Del. - The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will close for the season effective Thursday, Sept. 1, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday. The center is scheduled to reopen Saturday, April 1, 2023 for the busy spring and summer seasons attuned to...
Cape Gazette
Development is out of control
If you build it, they will come. Perfect words to describe the philosophy of our leaders in city and county councils in eastern Sussex. I live on New Road and have for 35 years. I read the headline Aug. 12: “Glenwood proposed along New Road.” Yes, New Road again! I didn’t know there was any open land left considering the recent onslaught of developing.
Ocean City Today
Garage code amendment headed to Ocean City Council
A set of code amendments drafted to ensure residential garages across the resort are used for cars and not storage are headed to the Ocean City Council. The changes have been brewing for a while, and last week members of the city’s planning commission, in a united front, made the final touches to a draft headed to the elected body next week.
Cape Gazette
Lewes zeroes in on short-term rental ordinance
The First Town in the First State has produced the first draft of rental regulations, providing a framework for the short-term rental ad-hoc committee to develop the first ordinance the city has ever had regarding the emerging business model. An ordinance details what is required of property owners wishing to...
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
Accessibility inadequate for Glenwood subdivision
The following letter was sent to the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission with a copy sent to the Cape Gazette for publication. While much of the county's infrastructure is inadequate to accommodate current traffic levels, it can at least be said that new developments have had to provide upgrades along their frontages. Such does not appear to be the case with the proposed Glenwood subdivision on New Road, which lies directly behind 10 estate homes, encroaching on the needed space for a safe and aligned entrance/exit along the busy New Road corridor. Given the current plan does not present any frontage road upgrades nor includes a multi-use path to nearby neighborhoods, the Glenwood subdivision should not be approved.
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade Sept. 5
Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
The Dispatch
Boat Ramp Gets Major Renovations
OCEAN PINES – Improvements to the Mumford’s Landing Boat Ramp are earning rave reviews from one local group. Public Works Manager Nobie Violante said a new gangway, bumpers and boards were put into the structure about a month ago. “We put new walkways from the top of the...
Cape Gazette
Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
oceancity.com
360º Photos on a gorgeous August afternoon in Ocean City, MD
We took a quick trip around Ocean City this week and took these 360º photos so you could experience Ocean City as if you were here. Here is the beach around 4th street. The water is clear, it’s over 80º, and everybody is enjoying the day. Next,...
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
WMDT.com
Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses
SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
WBOC
Union Chesapeake Seafood House Catches Fire
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
Ocean City Today
Harrison's Harbor Watch get approval to expand in Ocean City
The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners last week granted the owners of Harrison’s Harbor Watch permission to expand into an outdoor space next to the restaurant, allowing it to have live entertainment from March through November. In a 3-0 vote, the commissioners approved the expansion, though music groups...
