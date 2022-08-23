Read full article on original website
Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog arraigned on felony charge
A Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog that she was hired to board has been arraigned on a felony charge.
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident
On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
Teens charged in murder of Niagara Falls 16-year-old appear in court
The two teens charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Emily Keiper appeared in court Friday afternoon. Keiper was weeks away from starting her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
Police investigating two shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
Erie County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Grand Island man
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 24-year-old Caleb Holmes. Holmes was last seen Monday around 8:30 a.m. leaving his home on Grand Island, according to the ECSO. The 24-year-old was apparently taking an NFTA bus to his Buffalo job. He’s described...
Five Rochester residents arrested for stolen four-wheeler
All suspects were arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and released on their own recognizance.
Lancaster woman accused of abusing dog pleads not guilty, held on bail
A judge set bail at $2,500 due to White failing to appear to several past court appearances for other unregistered dog cases.
Erie County Sheriffs asking for help locating missing Grand Island man
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia is seeking the public’s help locating a 24-year-old Grand Island man who was last seen on Monday. Read more here:
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announces 3 arrests at Wiz Khalifa concert
All three are scheduled to appear in court in October.
Livingston County Sheriff make major drug arrest on I-390, Bolivar woman and two Olean men charged
INTERSTATE 390 – Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Cattaraugus County residents and one Allegany County Resident on felony drug charges following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. On August 18th, 2022 at about 7:30pm Deputy Jerry Pilkenton was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation...
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
