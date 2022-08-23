ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarence, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Crime & Safety
Clarence, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
HAMBURG, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident

On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
ALBION, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Charges#Fraud#Grand#Community Bank
2 On Your Side

Man stabbed to death on Elmwood Avenue on Saturday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue. Police were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue, near Summer Street, around 5:50 a.m. There, officers found a 61-year-old man from Buffalo who had been stabbed in a parking lot during a fight with another male, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating two shootings in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to reports of gunshots at two locations in the city overnight. The first shots-fired call happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lexington Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire, but nothing was hit. Then, around 9:30 p.m., reports came in from Court Street about shots fired....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy