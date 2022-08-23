ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving

A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
WESTFIELD, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident

On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
ALBION, NY
WIVB

Crews pull vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police and Fire underwater recovery team pulled a vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek near Tonawanda Street on Friday afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m. to a call of a vehicle in the water, according to Buffalo Police. No one was inside the vehicle when crews pulled it out of the creek.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Newark woman faces multiple charges after breaking into 3 storage facilities

NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newark woman Thursday following an investigation into a string of burglaries. Deputies say that Dorothy J. Lampley, 64, was found to have cut the locks on multiple storage units from three different facilities in Geneva, Manchester and Hopewell, stealing property from some of the units.
NEWARK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Two Suffer Non-life-Threatening Injuries In Airplane Accident

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a airplane accident in Chautauqua County on Saturday. Around 1:30 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane accident on North Erie Street in Mayville. The Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire...
MAYVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece man arrested for illegal gun possession

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police made a gun arrest responding to a suspicious incident on North Avenue Wednesday. Detectives secured a search warrant for a residence that led to the recovery of an illegally possessed firearm and the arrest of Raekwon Adams, 21, a Greece resident. Adams was...
GREECE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY

