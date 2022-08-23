Read full article on original website
Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
Man arrested for firing shots at house party in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga Police, making an arrest in connection with a shooting at a house party. Authorities say they responded to a call of a disturbance on Redwood Drive early Saturday morning.
Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
Man From Friendship, NY Uses Sledgehammer in Very Unfriendly Manner
This is probably one of the more ironic headlines of the week so far. We've explored some of New York state's more uniquely named locations before, and the town of Friendship would certainly make the list. However, state police say one resident was anything but friendly Thursday night, after a...
Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving
A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
Passenger dead, driver airlifted for treatment in Hartland crash
The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident
On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
Crews pull vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police and Fire underwater recovery team pulled a vehicle out of Scajaquada Creek near Tonawanda Street on Friday afternoon. Crews arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m. to a call of a vehicle in the water, according to Buffalo Police. No one was inside the vehicle when crews pulled it out of the creek.
Newark woman faces multiple charges after breaking into 3 storage facilities
NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newark woman Thursday following an investigation into a string of burglaries. Deputies say that Dorothy J. Lampley, 64, was found to have cut the locks on multiple storage units from three different facilities in Geneva, Manchester and Hopewell, stealing property from some of the units.
Attorney General: Wayne County man’s death caused by ‘self-inflicted gunshot’
In 2021, James died from a gunshot wound while members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Rochester
Two Suffer Non-life-Threatening Injuries In Airplane Accident
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a airplane accident in Chautauqua County on Saturday. Around 1:30 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane accident on North Erie Street in Mayville. The Sheriff’s Office along with Mayville Fire...
Greece man arrested for illegal gun possession
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police made a gun arrest responding to a suspicious incident on North Avenue Wednesday. Detectives secured a search warrant for a residence that led to the recovery of an illegally possessed firearm and the arrest of Raekwon Adams, 21, a Greece resident. Adams was...
Teens charged in murder of Niagara Falls 16-year-old appear in court
The two teens charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Emily Keiper appeared in court Friday afternoon. Keiper was weeks away from starting her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
Horse from Farmington injured after escaping onto the Thruway Saturday
Farmington, N.Y. — We promise: we're not horsing around. A horse from a nearby farm made its way onto the Thruway in the town of Farmington and was obstructing traffic on Saturday. The longest traffic back-up was approximately two miles. Troopers arrived on the scene to ensure traffic safety...
Shooting, car crash near Strong Memorial Hospital
It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
