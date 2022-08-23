Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
CNBC
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data
Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
UK inflation ‘to hit 18%’ as energy bills rocket; recession fears hit markets – as it happened
Rising cost of living is “entering the stratosphere” says Citi, which forecasts energy price cap could rise to £5,816 per year in April.
Soaring natural gas prices on top of rate hikes by the ECB will send Europe into a deep recession by year-end, JPMorgan says
Europe is poised to enter a deep recession by year-end amid rising natural gas prices and higher interest rates, according to JPMorgan. Natural gas imports now account for more than 6% of Europe's GDP, and that number could climb even higher, the bank said. The ECB could have limited stimulus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A euro is worth less than a dollar for the first time in 20 years. What does that mean?
The euro has dived to its lowest level against the dollar in 20 years, underlining the sense of foreboding in the 19 European countries that use it.
The euro won't rebound from its slide against the US dollar this year as long as Europe's gas crisis drags on, Societe Generale says
The rise in gas prices in Europe is "crushing" the euro, and it may not rebound against the dollar this year, Societe Generale said Wednesday. The euro has been trading below parity against the greenback this week. "I can't see a significant rebound for any European currency until we get...
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
Analysis-Hawkish Fed, strong U.S. economy will keep dollar king of currencies
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar surged this year to its highest in two decades and there are still plenty of bulls betting the greenback has legs to keep climbing thanks to a hawkish Fed and economic news that should keep America ahead of other major economies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The euro sinks below parity against the dollar as Gazprom pipeline shutdown stokes recession worries
The euro fell below the US dollar's value on Monday for the second time this year. Gazprom's pending maintenance shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline into Europe pressured the euro. The dollar rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium this week. The euro fell below the...
Stock Market Today - 8/22: Stocks Slide on Growth, Inflation Worries As Powell Preps Jackson Hole Address; 10-Year Yields Pass 3%
U.S. stocks slumped lower Monday, while the dollar extended its best weekly gain in more than two years, as investors adopted a defensive tone ahead of a crucial week for the Fed amid concerns that soaring inflation will continue to cripple growth prospects in the world's biggest economies. An energy...
US News and World Report
German Exporters Pinched by 70-Billion-Euro Price Squeeze - DIHK
BERLIN (Reuters) - German exporters are in an "extreme price squeeze" and incurred extra costs of 70 billion euros ($69 billion) this year due to soaring producer and import prices, the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on Wednesday. According to surveys and calculations made by...
Households brace for ‘devastating’ rise in Britain’s energy price cap – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as energy regulator Ofgem announces October’s rise in Britain’s energy price cap
China is making the yuan more international by opening up its bond market - but economists say the currency faces a big test
"We find that China's reputation is in between emerging markets and developed countries and has drifted upwards in recent years."
UK economy slows as factories report output slump
LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's private sector slowed to a crawl in August as factory output fell and the larger services sector eked out only a modest expansion, adding to signs that recession may be looming, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Asian Stocks Mostly Higher as Markets Await Fed Chair Speech
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Trading was delayed in Hong...
Euro zone business activity contracted again in Aug, outlook bleak
LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Business activity across the euro zone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to curtail spending while supply constraints continued to hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges.
Asian shares cautiously higher as Powell speech nears
SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares were cautiously higher on Friday, while the dollar firmed slightly as traders and investors anxiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's rate-hike path.
Dollar, stocks slip as market struggles with Fed message
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar eased and yields at first fell on Tuesday as data showing slower economic growth raised initial hopes the Federal Reserve will back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates at its central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
investing.com
European Stock Futures Edge Higher; German Ifo, ECB Minutes in Focus
Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to edge higher Thursday, ahead of the start of the widely-awaited Jackson Hole economic symposium as well as the release of the minutes from the last ECB meeting and key German business sentiment data. At 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
57K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0