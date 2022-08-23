ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data

Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
Reuters

Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
German Exporters Pinched by 70-Billion-Euro Price Squeeze - DIHK

BERLIN (Reuters) - German exporters are in an "extreme price squeeze" and incurred extra costs of 70 billion euros ($69 billion) this year due to soaring producer and import prices, the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on Wednesday. According to surveys and calculations made by...
UK economy slows as factories report output slump

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's private sector slowed to a crawl in August as factory output fell and the larger services sector eked out only a modest expansion, adding to signs that recession may be looming, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.
Asian Stocks Mostly Higher as Markets Await Fed Chair Speech

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Trading was delayed in Hong...
Asian shares cautiously higher as Powell speech nears

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares were cautiously higher on Friday, while the dollar firmed slightly as traders and investors anxiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's rate-hike path.
Dollar, stocks slip as market struggles with Fed message

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar eased and yields at first fell on Tuesday as data showing slower economic growth raised initial hopes the Federal Reserve will back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates at its central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
European Stock Futures Edge Higher; German Ifo, ECB Minutes in Focus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to edge higher Thursday, ahead of the start of the widely-awaited Jackson Hole economic symposium as well as the release of the minutes from the last ECB meeting and key German business sentiment data. At 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract...
