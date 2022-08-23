ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

9-5-4-0

(nine, five, four, zero)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

