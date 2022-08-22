Read full article on original website
Linda Lorraine Hall
Linda Lorraine Hall, 71, of Mocksville, NC passed away on Aug. 25, 2022 at her home in Davie County. Linda was born on Jan. 17, 1951 in Cook County, Ill., daughter of the late Charles Stanley Gotautas and Lorraine (Stroh) Gotautas. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Hall.
Teachers learn needs of local businesses
The more you know, the more you can teach. Nine Davie County Schools educators became students as they toured area companies to gain a deeper understanding of the skills needed by students to find careers and help the local industry to grow. During a three-day externship, the educators toured Ashley...
Families & Friends: Scholarships started through community foundation
This is the eighth in a series highlighting the people and organizations behind the named scholarships administered by the Davie Community Foundation. This week we highlight two scholarships focused on student athletes. Two students from the Class of 2022 left for college with an investment from its community through these scholarships.
Finally: Cognition holds official ribbon cutting as programs increase
Cognition Davie celebrated its first full year of fostering childhood learning and exploration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Davie County Chamber of Commerce. “We are always excited about Cognition,” said Mocksville Mayor Will Marklin.“We know this is something that has been in the works for years. COVID put the brakes on it for a little while, but now we are glad to see it have new life. Cognition is a wonderful asset for the town and we are thankful to all those who helped make it happen.”
School board OKs personnel decisions
The following personnel changes were approved by the Davie County Board of Education Aug 2. Employment: Wesley Allred, band teacher, South Davie; Vincent Bellomo, EC instructional assistant/bus driver, South Davie; Annika Pinillos-Dunkel, teacher, Pinebrook; Brandi Falder, instructional assistant/bus driver, Pinebrook; Linda Gough, EC instructional assistant/bus driver, Davie; Madison Griffin, PE instructional assistant/bus driver, Shady Grove; Heather Hepler, EC instructional assistant/bus driver, Cornatzer; Mary Kate Hinshaw, substitute teacher; Kimberly Smith, EC OCS/collaborative teacher, Davie; Cheree Cardwell, counselor, William R. Davie; Allison Carter, teacher, Cornatzer; Kelly Clem, instructional assistant/bus driver, Mocksville; Shani Correll, instructional assistant/bus driver, Mocksville; Candace Greer, 10-month custodian, William R. Davie; Tony Hackett, instructional assistant/bus driver, Mocksville; Kristen Hatcher, office manager, Shady Grove; Stephanie Hernon, EC program specialist, Central Davie; Tiffany W. Johnson, pre-K, instructional assistant; Debra Knudson, music teacher, Shady Grove/William R. Davie; Leslie Kovich, math teacher, William Ellis; Brandi Porter, English teacher, Davie; Matthew Pruitt, parttime driver’s education instructor; Susan Randall, temporary instructional assistant, Mocksville; Veronica Summers, instructional assistant/bus driver, Cooleemee; and Charles Ward, 12-month custodian, William R. Davie.
Local Events
Community breakfast, Farmington United Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., Mocksville. Pork tenderloin, sausage, gravy, eggs, grits, stewed apples, biscuits, mixed fresh fruit, breakfast casserole, coffee, OJ. Donations to support church ministries. Reunions. Friday, Sept. 23. Davie High Class of ‘72 50th-year reunion, The Farmhouse at Gemini Branch, 3320 NC 801 N.,...
New Highway Patrol officer assigned to Davie
The N.C. State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School, including Andrew Lewis Martin of Germanton, who has been assigned to Davie County. He is scheduled to start work here on Aug. 31. The ceremony ended 25 weeks of courses...
Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
Public Records for Week of Aug. 25, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Norma Jean Cornatzer to Kelly C. Safrit and Richard D. Safrit, 5 lots, Jerusalem Township, $530. – Estate of John B. Hermann to...
5 from Davie’s Xtreme Speed compete in Junior Olympics
Davie County’s summer track program, Xtreme Speed, took five athletes to the 56th-annual AAU Junior Olympic Games at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro. The event was held from July 30-Aug. 6. The five athletes had to finish in the top 16 in the district meet to advance to the...
Halftime hole too deep for War Eagle football to overcome
In a game of 136 plays, one play determined whether Davie’s football team was going to possibly continue its rally from a 24-point halftime hole and put a major scare in the Mooresville Blue Devils. After a disastrous second quarter left them trailing 31-7 at halftime, the War Eagles...
Some 6,000 students starting school here on Monday
You’ve probably seen Jinda Haynes riding in a local parade. She’s the one inside the miniature contraption painted like a Davie County Schools bus. And while parades are always fun, there was a purpose. The assistant superintendent was looking for employees. Flyers were handed out from that bus...
Murder suspect faces another charge
A man in the Davie Detention Center charged with two counts of murder now faces another charge, thanks to state forensic experts. Anthony LaQuane Brooks, 31, was charged Wednesday with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property. That incident occurred the night of Sept. 6, 2021 at a residence on...
Varsity volleyball up and down in early going
The Davie varsity volleyball team opened the season with 3-0 wins over North Surry and Crest. (Good.) Then it lost by 3-0 margins to South Iredell and Hough. (Not so good.) Coach Amber Brandon wasn’t content when it was over, but the War Eagles did just enough to take all three sets at North Surry on Aug. 16. The scores were 25-20, 27-25, 25-22.
Soccer savors first win
Davie’s girls tennis team crushed Forbush, 8-1, in the season opener because of course it did. The War Eagles are coming off a 14-1 season, they own a 15-match winning streak in the regular season and most of the 2021 squad is back for Collin Ferebee’s sixth season as coach.
