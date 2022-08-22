Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
North Capitol Hill Classic
An enchanting 1905 Craftsman restored to perfection. 2,980 Square Feet | 1-Car Garage + Off-Street Parking. Anchored atop one of the most celebrated streets on Capitol Hill, this enchanting Craftsman has been restored to perfection. The established gardens envelop a gracious entry, opening to an ideal floorplan with generous common areas. With signature trademarks intact, this home has been impeccably preserved while maintaining the integrity of the thoughtful 1905 design. Gracious light filled rooms, fine millwork, gleaming hardwood floors and generous windows that perfectly frame the garden views.
Fountain of youth: This Seattle VC firm is led by three general partners under 40
A venture capital firm led by young partners who don’t have decades of investing experience might deter some entrepreneurs and investors. Fuse isn’t running into that problem. The Seattle venture firm, which spun out of Ignition Partners in 2020 and raised $170 million for its first fund, is...
Tech Moves: Apptio CTO lands at Humu; Madrona hires investor; Skilljar adds exec
— Silicon Valley HR startup Humu hired former Apptio CTO Scott Chancellor as CEO. Chancellor spent three years at Seattle-area enterprise software giant Apptio, where he was also chief product officer. Apptio went private in 2019 through a nearly $2 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners. Chancellor also spent time...
Seattle-area e-commerce startup InsightLeap acquired by software consultancy
InsightLeap, a Seattle-area startup that helps e-commerce retailers get a hold on their Amazon product data, sold its business to Brendan Ronan, founder of San Diego-based software consultancy Ecliptic Ideas. Founded in 2018 by Rishi Talwar and Haji Furukawa, InsightLeap is generating six-figure annual revenue. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Talwar and Furukawa, who bootstrapped the company, said they were “happy” with the outcome.
The Burien Solar Punk Festival
The Burien Solar Punk Festival is a Key Tech Labs event seeking to bring technology, art, culture and community together in one place to teach us what the future could look like. At this year’s Burien Solar Punk Festival you will see green technologies, Like an air-to-water generator, that creates...
Tech Moves: Opendoor hires Seattle tech vet as CTO; Vacasa names CEO; ex-Blue Origin comms chief lands at Clorox
— Raji Subramanian, an engineering leader who previously worked at Yahoo and Amazon, was named chief technology officer at real estate giant Opendoor. Subramanian co-founded Seattle real estate startup Pro.com, which was acquired by Opendoor last year. She was most recently head of platform at Opendoor. Ian Wong, Opendoor’s current...
Seattle mental health startup Alongside raises $5.5M, aims to test app with schools
A new startup is emerging in Seattle with plans to partner with schools to support adolescent mental health. Alongside is developing an app that interacts with students through a chatbot and guides them to resources like videos of other students experiencing similar issues. Users can access therapy exercises and journaling tools, as well as soothing music or breathing techniques.
This Seattle startup wants to make it easier for people to help combat climate change
A few years ago, Brian Ringer was visiting glaciers in the Canadian Rockies with his family. That was when he realized his kids wouldn’t be able to have the same experience when they were older because of the climate crisis. “Unless something radical changed, we were looking at irreversible...
