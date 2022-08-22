Read full article on original website
Rusty
3d ago
Another anti-gun hit piece, and now it's trying so poorly to be even more divisive by becoming racist as well!!
Rebel
3d ago
Most of these "studies" are geared towards getting the results they are looking to produce. University of Wisconsin doing the survey should be the 1st clue.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
How does Wisconsin’s ‘Castle Doctrine’ work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
Black Women Artists Accuse Wisconsin Museum of ‘Institutional Racist Violence’
Black women artists participating in this year’s edition of the Wisconsin Triennial, a regional exhibition organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA), have accused the museum of “institutional racist violence.” Around half of the 23 artists featured in the show have withdrawn their works in protest. The allegations were published in an open letter that was signed by “the collective artists of the MMoCA 2022 Wisconsin Triennial.” The show opened in April and is expected to run through late October. In the letter, which was published on August 19, they accused the museum of “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists,...
wortfm.org
The Life of a Rural Public Defender in Wisconsin
Yesterday, we reported about a lawsuit filed this week by a group of criminal defense lawyers who are suing the state of Wisconsin, saying that the lack of public defenders in the state is leaving some people to sit for months in jail without representation. Amanda Riek is a former...
Hyperallergic
Citing “Institutional Racist Violence,” Half of the Wisconsin Triennial Artists Withdraw Their Work
A triennial in Wisconsin — organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) with historic ambitions of being among the first in the state to explicitly feature Black women and nonbinary artists — is fraying under the weight of criticisms of negligence and “institutional racist violence.” At least 11 of 23 exhibiting artists have withdrawn their works in protest. An open letter published online and co-signed by a collective of artists associated with the triennial accused MMoCA of “institutional racist violence” and “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.” The artists ask for leadership to issue a formal apology, offer financial restitution to injured parties, and terminate MMoCA Director Christina Brungardt.
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
whitewaterbanner.com
People Killed by Police in WI Lower Than National Rate, But Walworth County is an Outlier (Revised)
Revision. 8/26 @ 1:10 p.m. The organization that was the primary source for this article was previously referred to as The Badger Report. That has been corrected to The Badger Project. The Banner regrets this error. According to an analysis by The Badger Project, which uses the tagline “Nonpartisan, nonprofit,...
nbc15.com
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
spectrumnews1.com
'We're not okay with putting profits over patients': Hundreds of UW Health nurses vote to strike next month
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of nurses at UW Health voted by 99% on Wednesday to go on strike, demanding recognition of their union and an improvement in patient care. The strike, which could happen as soon as next month, comes as nurses say they are dealing with understaffing, turnover, cuts, as well as exhaustion and burnout.
WTGS
Wisconsin school board president dismisses parents' concern over curriculum, blames 'far right-wing groups'
LODI, Wisc. (TND) — During a school board meeting discussing a potential name change for the School District of Lodi's "social-emotional learning" curriculum, the board's president said he didn’t want to make the change just because the term has been "co-opted by far right-wing groups." We are proposing...
captimes.com
Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price
There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
x1071.com
US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
empowerwisconsin.org
Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology
MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
captimes.com
Why does UW-Madison rank dead last in sustainability among its peers?
At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, addressing the climate crisis begins at the Office of Sustainability. But what, exactly, does “sustainability” mean?. It’s a broad concept, but the idea is simple: being sustainable means taking actions that preserve Earth’s natural resources for future generations, like biking to work instead of driving a gas-powered car. When executed correctly, sustainability balances economic needs with a healthy environment and social equity.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
spectrumnews1.com
A Madison ordinance meant to protect birds is ruffling some feathers
MADISON, Wis. — A City of Madison ordinance from October 2020 is ruffling some feathers. It requires buildings that are more than 10,000 square feet to incorporate a pattern, such as dots or lines, to prevent birds from colliding with the glass. So far, the standards have survived a...
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
