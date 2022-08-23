Read full article on original website
Fall Recycling Event
Anoka's Fall Recycling Drop-off Event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 8 a.m. - Noon at the Public Works facility located at 501 Pierce Street in Anoka. This event is open to residents within Anoka County and small businesses within the city of Anoka. Some fees apply. Click...
AG Ellison shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is shutting down nonprofit Welch Charities after an investigation found it misused tens of thousands of dollars. A civil enforcement action filed in Ramsey County District Court Wednesday requires that Welch Charities liquidate its assets, distribute them to another similar nonprofit, and dissolve.
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say
EAGEN, Minn. (WCCO) – A charter bus driver is charged with driving drunk while taking 35 boys to a YMCA in Minnesota. In a statement, the YMCA said all the campers made it to camp safe. The situation was a first for John Benjamin, president of Northfield Bus Lines.
Cannon Falls Police: Female escapes abduction, one in custody
CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Police say one person is in custody after a female said she escaped an abduction. The Cannon Falls Police Department posted on Facebook that they were called to Casey's General Store just before 10:50 a.m. Saturday for a report of a female who escaped after being abducted. When officers arrived, the female told them she had been abducted in the Twin Cities, but was able to escape.
Happy Hour at the Farm in Brooklyn Park
The Historic Eidem Farm is the location for Happy Hour at the Farm, a new event for the city of Brooklyn Park. Food and live music combined with beer from Omni Brewing Company will create a great atmosphere. On Thursday, September 15 from 4 to 7pm, Red Rocket Pizza truck will be on-site with Sesay performing. Tickets are $10 which includes one beverage. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information about this and other “Celebrate! Brooklyn Park” events.
"Good job to them": Cannon Falls Casey's General Store employees praised for helping abducted woman
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- A woman is safe after police said she was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. The Cannon Falls Police Department said a woman in her mid-30's arrived at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and told employees she had escaped being abducted."It's such a small town, that kind of stuff doesn't happen really," Cannon Falls resident Chasy Grams said.Responding officers found the suspect shortly after, and a chase ensued through the west side of the southern Minnesota city. At one point, the suspect crashed into a pursuing squad car. After the...
For 6 generations working Peters Hot Dogs and Corn Roast, State Fair is an annual reunion
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The State Fair is full of family legacies, but not everyone can claim six generations working at the Fair at the same time. Three sisters have helped start an empire at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.For more than 50 years, sisters Lu McArdell, Lori Ribar, and Lynn Meadows have been working at the Minnesota State Fair. It all began at Peters Hot Dogs, which their great grandfather essentially started."In 1939 we started selling hot dogs and lunch meat sandwiches for a nickel," McArdell said.Now, she and Meadows work long days in the Food Building, surrounded by employees...
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
Staffing will be a major issue for Minnesota schools this year -- but not because of COVID
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For the first time in more than two years, we’re about to start a fairly “normal” school year. “It is about as normal as will have seen in a number of years,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. Dr. Mueller...
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11
The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata...
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
Police: Man who robbed Mall of America with loaded AR-15-style rifle has no criminal history
Authorities in Bloomington say a Woodbury man who robbed Mall of America on Friday with a loaded AR-15-style rifle had a valid permit to carry and no criminal history. During a press conference Friday afternoon, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commended mall security and police for their quick work in arresting the suspect without incident. There were no injuries reported.
Assessments show math, reading scores plummeted in Minnesota schools during pandemic
NEW HOPE, Minn. – Minnesota statewide assessments for reading and math at K-12 public schools are in, and the news is not good.Individual school assessments are available on the Minnesota Department Education's website. WCCO randomly chose Meadow Lake Elementary in New Hope.The school saw the percentage of students meeting state standards in math fall from 44 percent in 2019 to 20 percent in 2022. In reading, they fell from 48 percent to 33 percent. We talked to parents and grandparents about the findings."I think with the COVID and learning from home, I think a lot of kids were having problems,"...
Cleanup underway overnight after storms take down trees in west metro
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Strong storms that pushed through the west Twin Cities metro Saturday night took down trees, caused flooding, and knocked out power for thousands – while flooding out the Minnesota State Fair. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, nearly 8,500 Xcel Energy customers were...
Report identifies 371 Minnesota schools to receive additional support from the state
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Education is expanding its Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success program, also known as COMPASS, to provide greater support to schools across the state. According to the MDE, the state's North Star Accountability system, which was launched in 2019, identified 371 public...
NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Downed trees and power outages litter the metro after severe storms blew through the area Saturday night.But the severe weather is not over yet - WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows reports there's a chance for more storms bringing damaging wind Sunday evening.Around 9:40 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power across the Twin Cities.The storm interrupted the fun at the Minnesota State Fair and even led to flash flooding around the fairgrounds.The fair canceled the Grandstand concert featuring Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Bad Habits due to the severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as the free stages. Reports show wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the blue and green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.The storm resulted in multiple tornado warnings around the metro and into Wisconsin.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott County. Approximately an hour later, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin, which expired at 10:15 p.m.The tornado warnings were radar indicated.
