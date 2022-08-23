Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham's moment of truth: After being ordered to testify, he faces a stark choice
Sen. Lindsey Graham faces his courthouse moment of truth. On Aug. 15, Atlanta federal District Court judge Leigh Martin May ordered Graham to testify before the special Fulton County grand jury investigating then-President Donald Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In that call,...
Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena
A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices
(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
Federal judge won't put on hold ruling that Graham must appear before grand jury
A federal judge won't put on hold her ruling that Sen. Lindsey Graham must appear before the Fulton County special grand jury that's investigating Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
POLITICO
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence
Donald Trump’s attorney has revealed that he and Trump family members watched nearly the entire FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on surveillance cameras, further dashing the former president’s claims that agents likely “planted” any evidence that was taken. “The folks in New York — President Trump and...
Senator Graham wins temporary reprieve from testifying in Trump Georgia probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - An appeals court put on hold U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's scheduled testimony for Tuesday before a grand jury in Georgia probing efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the former president's 2020 election defeat, with the case returning to a lower court for another look.
CBS News
Trump lawyer who was at Mar-a-Lago for FBI search describes the scene
Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based attorney for former President Donald Trump, was at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with CBS News about the FBI search. Here's her description of what transpired:. Halligan received a call at around 10 a.m. Monday that FBI agents were at Trump's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, and they had...
Lindsey Graham gets temporary reprieve in effort to dodge Georgia grand jury testimony
Having lost a bid to avoid testifying to a grand jury investigation of efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has been given a last-minute break.On Sunday night, a judge of the 11th Circuit court of appeals issued a temporary stay on the Republican lawmaker’s testimony, scheduled for Tuesday, so that a lower court could resolve the arguments raised by Mr Graham’s emergency motion to enjoin the grand jury’s attempt to secure his testimony.At issue is a phone call Mr Graham made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the days following the...
FBI searched Mar-a-Lago because officials suspected Trump never gave back some material sought by the National Archives: report
FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday, sparking a furious response. The Washington Post reported that the FBI moved because it believed Trump withheld documents. Trump gave 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives this year, but perhaps not everything. The FBI launched its search of former President...
DOJ issues stark warning as Trump demands release of “unredacted” FBI witness information
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. More than a week has passed since FBI agents, on August 8, executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the Washington Post, the agents were searching for classified government documents that should have remained in Washington, D.C. when Trump left the White House on January 20, 2021 — including "documents relating to nuclear weapons."
Appeals court temporarily pauses order requiring Graham to appear before Atlanta-area grand jury
A federal appeals court on Sunday temporarily paused a district court's order requiring that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina appear before a grand jury probing plots to illegally influence the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Georgia district attorney investigating Trump calls for Mark Meadows to testify before special grand jury
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called on Mark Meadows -- former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff -- to testify before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new court filing obtained by CNN.
TODAY.com
Lindsey Graham ordered to testify before grand jury investigating 2020 election
Senator Lindsey Graham has been ordered to testify next week in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in that state.Aug. 20, 2022.
Federal judge rules that Graham must testify in Georgia 2020 investigation
A federal judge in Atlanta has denied GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham's motion to quash a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Two Florida residents plead guilty to giving Ashley Biden’s stolen diary to Project Veritas
Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty to charges that they conspired to transport stolen property belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter across state lines and sell it to the media organisation Project Veritas. According to criminal information filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Aimee Harris stole Ashley Biden’s diary from a Delray Beach, Florida house where she’d temporarily left behind some of her belongings, before travelling to New York City with co-defendant Justin Kurlander to meet with Project Veritas representatives.“During that meeting, [Harris] described the circumstances of how she had obtained the...
