Karen Mathes
Karen Alveen Mathes was born in Oakland, California, June 24, 1951, to Aili and Joseph Mathes, the oldest of five children. She grew up in the Mountain View-Sunnyvale area back when it was semi-rural. Her father was an airline pilot and as such, often absent. Her homemaker mother had health issues, and Karen was early on saddled with parental duties to her younger siblings.
Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 26, 2022
Warm Interior | Old Cloverdale | Dick Bailey | Suspicious Disappearance | Girls Basketballers | JDSF Rally | Needs Parts | Shenoa History | SoCo Suffragettes | Dem Picnic | Smallest Numbers | Ed Notes | Delicious Dinners | Safe Cycling | Yesterday's Catch | IRS Facts | Unpaid Taxes | Harvest Time | Pomo Dance | Pit Bulls | Texas Billboard | Student Debt | Old Drive-In | Higher Education | Dog Trick | Days Gone | Wrong Squared | HuffCat | Delta Reconsideration | Gypsy Funeral.
Cal Fire to restart timber harvest in Jackson Forest this week; activists call for delays￼
MENDOCINO Co., 8/25/22 — After an eight-month pause in logging operations which Cal Fire representatives say was full of discussion with stakeholders including local tribes, work on existing timber harvest plans (THPs) in Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) will resume as early as this week and continue throughout the year. But according to a news release, tribal leaders and activists say this decision could jeopardize future tribal co-management plans for the forest.
Surgery Sedation & Dead Hens
I went into Adventist, Ukiah, a week ago last Tuesday — and stayed four days. If you know anyone needing gut surgery I so recommend Portuguese, Dr. Aroujo of Adventist, Ukiah. He came with good recommendations. I plan on taking him some Portuguese treats from Wendy's Disco Ranch when I go in for follow-up next week.
Small Town Partying: Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It in the Country
It’s a hot August evening in Kelseyville. The lingering summer’s heat is settling in. Off in the distance, Mt. Konocti stands tall, long evening shadows reaching toward it. But this isn’t your typical Thursday night in this small town. A barricade crosses Main Street, temporarily closing through traffic between 2nd and 3rd Street. But this closed block is far from empty. At Main and 2nd, a large stage is set for tonight’s Kickin’ it in the Country, a monthly Kelseyville tradition from June to September every summer. Lawn chairs sit in the shady spots on the street where cars typically park. Kids run across the yellow painted lines, reveling in their freedom. Nearer to the stage, a growing crowd sways to Dave Broida and the Blues Farm, tonight’s opening act. But that isn’t for a while, so there’s still plenty of time to grab a bite to eat before the party gets started.
Vintage Space Cocktail Lounge Ready for Takeoff in Santa Rosa
Vintage Space, the new retro-inspired cocktail lounge and live music venue at the landmark Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa, is a clever nod to the property’s midcentury past. Managed by Benson Wang and Anderson Pugash of Palm House Hospitality, the lounge is the latest upgrade to the hotel, which was built in 1957 and purchased by Stephan Yang and Rebecca Bunya of Yang Capital in 2019. Wang and Pugash are also behind the popular San Francisco hangouts Palm House and the Dorian.
Guerneville’s El Barrio offers mezcal margaritas in the redwoods in this changing Northern California town
It doesn’t take long to see that Guerneville, a picturesque town on California’s Russian River, is in transition. One passes by four different realtor storefronts within three blocks when walking downtown, and the pros and cons of all the new Airbnb rentals are a constant conversation topic. Originally...
Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
Wooster grad and nurse saves player's life during soccer game in Santa Rosa
It's not a stretch to say that playing sports helped a Wooster graduate save a man's life this month. On Aug. 12, Meredith Ebie-Freed, an intensive care nurse and 1999 Wooster graduate, administered CPR to a player who collapsed during a recreational coed soccer game in Sonoma County. ...
Juveniles Were Playing Basketball, Four Females In Room Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 08.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Upper Lake man sought for assault turns himself in
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An Upper Lake man who authorities said assaulted a woman earlier this month is in custody. Arturo Pedro Gutierrez, 62, turned himself in to authorities in Mendocino County, Lauren Berlinn, spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, told Lake County News on Friday afternoon.
Paul Bunyan Days returns to Fort Bragg this Labor Day
MENDOCINO Co., 8/24/22 — Paul Bunyan Days returns to Fort Bragg in early September after a public safety hiatus due to Covid-19. The beloved local event will run from Friday, September 2 though Monday, September 5, and applications to participate are now open. The parade will take place on...
Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Rory
Rory roars! Meet our big beautiful gal Aurora. This princess has the sweetest face and is a real doll once she accepts you into her circle of friends. Aurora lived her whole life in a home, so coming to the shelter made no sense at all; she was very scared here but has already come such a long way.
August 28, 2022
Smoky Breeze | Covelo Cleanup | Assistant Coach | Pomo Family | Candidate Forum | Wheel Soak | Groundwater Regulation | Philo Desert | JDSF Rally | Mail Wait | Adventist Education | Sorting Mail | Ed Notes | Flower Delivery | Bostrodamus | Yesterday's Catch | Tanbark Wagons | Ukraine | Investment Advice | Cemetery Musing | Clement Butler | Unequal Application | Beach House | Corporate State | Cloverdale 1905 | Hair Fire | Broad Street | Bugphobia | Maraca Player | Delta Tunnel | Railroad Tunnel | Lulu LaFrame | Disgusting Man | Marco Radio | 1870 Buggy | September Song | Fishing Minister.
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Man still missing a month after his car was found on fire in California, sheriff says
A man is still missing more than a month after his car was found on fire on a California highway, authorities said. Gregory Peterson, 62, who vanished under “suspicious circumstances,” has been missing since July 16, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley
Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
Avian flu outbreak in Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino counties worries poultry industry
A drought may be contributing to a growing number of avian flu cases in the North Bay, raising concerns among state officials, county agriculture commissioners and farmers. Fourteen cases within area wild bird populations have been recorded in so far. The cases are concentrated in Sonoma, Solano and Mendocino counties, with no known cases in Marin and Napa counties.
Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation
Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
