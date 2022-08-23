ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philo, CA

Comments / 3

Related
theava.com

Karen Mathes

Karen Alveen Mathes was born in Oakland, California, June 24, 1951, to Aili and Joseph Mathes, the oldest of five children. She grew up in the Mountain View-Sunnyvale area back when it was semi-rural. Her father was an airline pilot and as such, often absent. Her homemaker mother had health issues, and Karen was early on saddled with parental duties to her younger siblings.
ELK, CA
theava.com

Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 26, 2022

Warm Interior | Old Cloverdale | Dick Bailey | Suspicious Disappearance | Girls Basketballers | JDSF Rally | Needs Parts | Shenoa History | SoCo Suffragettes | Dem Picnic | Smallest Numbers | Ed Notes | Delicious Dinners | Safe Cycling | Yesterday's Catch | IRS Facts | Unpaid Taxes | Harvest Time | Pomo Dance | Pit Bulls | Texas Billboard | Student Debt | Old Drive-In | Higher Education | Dog Trick | Days Gone | Wrong Squared | HuffCat | Delta Reconsideration | Gypsy Funeral.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Cal Fire to restart timber harvest in Jackson Forest this week; activists call for delays￼

MENDOCINO Co., 8/25/22 — After an eight-month pause in logging operations which Cal Fire representatives say was full of discussion with stakeholders including local tribes, work on existing timber harvest plans (THPs) in Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) will resume as early as this week and continue throughout the year. But according to a news release, tribal leaders and activists say this decision could jeopardize future tribal co-management plans for the forest.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
theava.com

Surgery Sedation & Dead Hens

I went into Adventist, Ukiah, a week ago last Tuesday — and stayed four days. If you know anyone needing gut surgery I so recommend Portuguese, Dr. Aroujo of Adventist, Ukiah. He came with good recommendations. I plan on taking him some Portuguese treats from Wendy's Disco Ranch when I go in for follow-up next week.
UKIAH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philo, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Ukiah, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Small Town Partying: Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It in the Country

It’s a hot August evening in Kelseyville. The lingering summer’s heat is settling in. Off in the distance, Mt. Konocti stands tall, long evening shadows reaching toward it. But this isn’t your typical Thursday night in this small town. A barricade crosses Main Street, temporarily closing through traffic between 2nd and 3rd Street. But this closed block is far from empty. At Main and 2nd, a large stage is set for tonight’s Kickin’ it in the Country, a monthly Kelseyville tradition from June to September every summer. Lawn chairs sit in the shady spots on the street where cars typically park. Kids run across the yellow painted lines, reveling in their freedom. Nearer to the stage, a growing crowd sways to Dave Broida and the Blues Farm, tonight’s opening act. But that isn’t for a while, so there’s still plenty of time to grab a bite to eat before the party gets started.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
sonomamag.com

Vintage Space Cocktail Lounge Ready for Takeoff in Santa Rosa

Vintage Space, the new retro-inspired cocktail lounge and live music venue at the landmark Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa, is a clever nod to the property’s midcentury past. Managed by Benson Wang and Anderson Pugash of Palm House Hospitality, the lounge is the latest upgrade to the hotel, which was built in 1957 and purchased by Stephan Yang and Rebecca Bunya of Yang Capital in 2019. Wang and Pugash are also behind the popular San Francisco hangouts Palm House and the Dorian.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Lake County News

Upper Lake man sought for assault turns himself in

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An Upper Lake man who authorities said assaulted a woman earlier this month is in custody. Arturo Pedro Gutierrez, 62, turned himself in to authorities in Mendocino County, Lauren Berlinn, spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, told Lake County News on Friday afternoon.
UPPER LAKE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Paul Bunyan Days returns to Fort Bragg this Labor Day

MENDOCINO Co., 8/24/22 — Paul Bunyan Days returns to Fort Bragg in early September after a public safety hiatus due to Covid-19. The beloved local event will run from Friday, September 2 though Monday, September 5, and applications to participate are now open. The parade will take place on...
FORT BRAGG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Man Who#Petrov The Few Times#The Russian Army#Nazis#Russian
msn.com

Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Rory

Rory roars! Meet our big beautiful gal Aurora. This princess has the sweetest face and is a real doll once she accepts you into her circle of friends. Aurora lived her whole life in a home, so coming to the shelter made no sense at all; she was very scared here but has already come such a long way.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
theava.com

August 28, 2022

Smoky Breeze | Covelo Cleanup | Assistant Coach | Pomo Family | Candidate Forum | Wheel Soak | Groundwater Regulation | Philo Desert | JDSF Rally | Mail Wait | Adventist Education | Sorting Mail | Ed Notes | Flower Delivery | Bostrodamus | Yesterday's Catch | Tanbark Wagons | Ukraine | Investment Advice | Cemetery Musing | Clement Butler | Unequal Application | Beach House | Corporate State | Cloverdale 1905 | Hair Fire | Broad Street | Bugphobia | Maraca Player | Delta Tunnel | Railroad Tunnel | Lulu LaFrame | Disgusting Man | Marco Radio | 1870 Buggy | September Song | Fishing Minister.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
mendofever.com

Vegetation Fire Ignites in Redwood Valley

Scanner traffic beginning around 2:50 p.m. indicated multiple parties were reporting smoke in the area of Redwood Valley’s Road N and West Road. Firefighters were dispatched and upon arrival, the Incident Commander reported the fire between a 1/4 acre to a 1/2 acre in size burning at a slow rate of spread in the grass underneath oaks near the train tracks.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Avian flu outbreak in Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino counties worries poultry industry

A drought may be contributing to a growing number of avian flu cases in the North Bay, raising concerns among state officials, county agriculture commissioners and farmers. Fourteen cases within area wild bird populations have been recorded in so far. The cases are concentrated in Sonoma, Solano and Mendocino counties, with no known cases in Marin and Napa counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation

Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
WILLITS, CA
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy