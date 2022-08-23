Read full article on original website
Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 26, 2022
Warm Interior | Old Cloverdale | Dick Bailey | Suspicious Disappearance | Girls Basketballers | JDSF Rally | Needs Parts | Shenoa History | SoCo Suffragettes | Dem Picnic | Smallest Numbers | Ed Notes | Delicious Dinners | Safe Cycling | Yesterday's Catch | IRS Facts | Unpaid Taxes | Harvest Time | Pomo Dance | Pit Bulls | Texas Billboard | Student Debt | Old Drive-In | Higher Education | Dog Trick | Days Gone | Wrong Squared | HuffCat | Delta Reconsideration | Gypsy Funeral.
Surgery Sedation & Dead Hens
I went into Adventist, Ukiah, a week ago last Tuesday — and stayed four days. If you know anyone needing gut surgery I so recommend Portuguese, Dr. Aroujo of Adventist, Ukiah. He came with good recommendations. I plan on taking him some Portuguese treats from Wendy's Disco Ranch when I go in for follow-up next week.
When It Comes To Water…You Need The Facts
Without a doubt most County residents know little if anything about something called the Mendocino County Water Agency (MCWA or “Water Agency”). It was originally formed in 1987, with the Board of Supervisors sitting as its governing board. Its responsibilities included such things as researching new sources of water supply, reviewing additional surface storage options, and working on watershed improvement projects.
