Charlottesville, VA

Hopkins lifts No. 8 Cavaliers to 1-0 victory at No. 11 Georgetown

Haley Hopkins delivered the lone score on the afternoon, but it was enough for victory as No. 8 Virginia defeated No. 11 Georgetown by a score of 1-0 at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. GOALS. 54’ – UVA: Haley Hopkins (Maggie Cagle) HOW IT HAPPENED. Virginia...
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia outplays Xavier, but falls 1-0 on late goal

Despite controlling possession while outshooting their opponents, the Virginia men’s soccer team fell to Xavier in its season opener by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 86’ – Xavier: Brandon Osterholt (Kendall Allen) HOW IT HAPPENED. After a fast start,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
No. 8 Virginia hits the road to face No. 11 Georgetown

The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team goes on the road for the first time this season when the Cavaliers face No. 11 Georgetown in a 4 p.m. contest at Shaw Field on Thursday. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. The match between the Cavaliers (2-0-0) and the Hoyas (1-0-1)...
GEORGETOWN, MD
