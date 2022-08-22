Read full article on original website
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
jerryratcliffe.com
No. 12 Virginia field hockey begins season with pair of road games
The No. 12 Virginia field hockey team opens the 2022 season with two road matches. The Cavaliers play at No. 11 Penn State on Friday at 5 p.m., and at No. 17 Delaware on Sunday at 1 p.m. BROADCAST INFORMATION. Friday’s match will be streamed on B1G+ (subscription required)
Hopkins lifts No. 8 Cavaliers to 1-0 victory at No. 11 Georgetown
Haley Hopkins delivered the lone score on the afternoon, but it was enough for victory as No. 8 Virginia defeated No. 11 Georgetown by a score of 1-0 at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. GOALS. 54’ – UVA: Haley Hopkins (Maggie Cagle) HOW IT HAPPENED. Virginia...
Virginia outplays Xavier, but falls 1-0 on late goal
Despite controlling possession while outshooting their opponents, the Virginia men’s soccer team fell to Xavier in its season opener by a score of 1-0 on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 86’ – Xavier: Brandon Osterholt (Kendall Allen) HOW IT HAPPENED. After a fast start,...
No. 8 Virginia hits the road to face No. 11 Georgetown
The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team goes on the road for the first time this season when the Cavaliers face No. 11 Georgetown in a 4 p.m. contest at Shaw Field on Thursday. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. The match between the Cavaliers (2-0-0) and the Hoyas (1-0-1)...
Gaither aims for Virginia’s special teams to make a difference
Virginia special teams and running back coach Keith Gaither has a myriad of coaching talents on a football field, as he has been a wide receivers coach for the last 12 seasons at Elon, Ball State and Army. Now as he opens the door to his career at Virginia, he...
Virginia fans welcome the return of Lavel Davis, hoping for another big splash from their biggest target
Sitting in the press box at Scott Stadium for Virginia’s opener against Duke in 2020, I couldn’t figure out why the Cavaliers were so determined to throw the ball toward a lanky, unknown freshman wide receiver in the first half. As the game grew on, it became evident...
