ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Hot And Miss

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll be stuck in a hit and miss weather pattern through next weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day with the highest rain chances, 20-40%, coming later in the afternoons and evenings. Temperatures will be close to average in the short-term but back down a little bit below average by early in the workweek.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews respond to early morning fire near Buffalo Trail

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning. According to officials, this morning around 5:20 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to structure fire near Buffalo Trail. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was coming from a house. According to reports,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work. Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WTAMU receives $1 million from Engler Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is receiving another $1 million check today, Aug. 26, from the Engler Foundation. The $1 million check, presented by Paul Engler, is a part of his $80 million gift to the University. “We continue to be extraordinarily grateful to Paul Engler and...
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, TX
Canyon, TX
Education
City
Sundown, TX
Canyon, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Canyon, TX
Football
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Education
KFDA

Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona. About 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning, a freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by 60-year-old Sergio Acosta-Rocha, of Perryton, was traveling west on U.S. 60, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
FRIONA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police: Man dead after hit-and-run near I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police were called to a deadly crash on Georgia and I-40. According to officials, a man was hit by a truck on the median of the intersection, and later died. The driver of the truck drove away, but was later stopped by Amarillo police. All...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Wolves#High School Football#Texas High School#Countdown#Raiders#American Football#Highschoolsports#West Plai
KFDA

Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has seen a high increase since the start of the academic year for its technology support services. “We really augment that process and help them have a level of support that really helps them when they don’t have that technology presence or even if they only have one person. We’re a support system for that person because one person simply can’t do everything. And we have a team of nearly 30 people that are ready to help on a moment’s notice,” said Michael Keough, Chief Technology Officer at Region 16.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy