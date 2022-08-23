Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Hot And Miss
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll be stuck in a hit and miss weather pattern through next weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible each day with the highest rain chances, 20-40%, coming later in the afternoons and evenings. Temperatures will be close to average in the short-term but back down a little bit below average by early in the workweek.
KFDA
Crews respond to early morning fire near Buffalo Trail
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning. According to officials, this morning around 5:20 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to structure fire near Buffalo Trail. Upon arrival, crews found the fire was coming from a house. According to reports,...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. The right northbound lane of Paramount Boulevard will be closed under I-40 through Tuesday, Aug. 30 for bridge work. Watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop for overlay work beginning Monday, Aug. 29, on FM...
KFDA
WTAMU receives $1 million from Engler Foundation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is receiving another $1 million check today, Aug. 26, from the Engler Foundation. The $1 million check, presented by Paul Engler, is a part of his $80 million gift to the University. “We continue to be extraordinarily grateful to Paul Engler and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Amarillo first responders awarded, Sheriff gets special recognition receiving ‘Sheriff with a Heart’ award
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning at the Welcome Pardner’s Networking Breakfast, some local law enforcement were recognized and awarded. Amarillo Police Department’s Chief Martin Birkenfeld’s son, Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Trae Birkenfeld was honored as the First Responder of the Month. He was nominated...
KFDA
Bovina man killed in 2-vehicle crash today near Friona, officials say
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Bovina man was killed in a two-vehicle crash today near Friona. About 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning, a freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by 60-year-old Sergio Acosta-Rocha, of Perryton, was traveling west on U.S. 60, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KFDA
‘They’ll be packing meals’: School meals no longer free to all students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic has changed a lot of things within schools, in and outside of the classroom. School cafeterias are now trying to return to a sense of normalcy with changes being made on and off the plate. Districts have transitioned from the pandemic, returning to standards...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man dead after hit-and-run near I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police were called to a deadly crash on Georgia and I-40. According to officials, a man was hit by a truck on the median of the intersection, and later died. The driver of the truck drove away, but was later stopped by Amarillo police. All...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Amarillo SPCA looking to help find dogs their forever homes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many in the Panhandle are dog lovers, and there’s plenty of pets waiting to find forever homes. Over the years, viewers have probably seen an occasional TV appearance by Doppler Dave’s dog, Daisy. Like all the pets that are here in Amarillo, Daisy is...
KFDA
Region 16 experiencing increase for it’s technology support services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has seen a high increase since the start of the academic year for its technology support services. “We really augment that process and help them have a level of support that really helps them when they don’t have that technology presence or even if they only have one person. We’re a support system for that person because one person simply can’t do everything. And we have a team of nearly 30 people that are ready to help on a moment’s notice,” said Michael Keough, Chief Technology Officer at Region 16.
Comments / 0