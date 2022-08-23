Read full article on original website
With Durant trade dead, Phoenix Suns' Mikal, Deandre and Cam Johnson have big opportunity
Time for Phoenix to rise from the ashes of the Kevin Durant trade rumors. The summer of speculation seems to be over with reports that Durant met with Brooklyn Nets leadership and agreed to give things another try. ...
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
NBA Power Rankings: Kevin Durant’s return to the Nets changes dynamics
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 season is less than two months from starting, teams are pretty much set
Sixers addition of De'Anthony Melton viewed as one of the best moves
In terms of publicity and fanfare, the addition of PJ Tucker has gotten the most attention for the Philadelphia 76ers as they have been able to add depth and toughness to their roster. However, there is one move that hasn’t gotten nearly as much publicity, but the Sixers believe they...
Sixers addition De'Anthony Melton wins Drew League championship
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired De’Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in a draft-night deal that sent out Danny Green and the draft rights to David Roddy as Philadelphia looked to improve the roster depth around its star duo. Melton has proven himself on the NBA stage: He had a...
Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren To Miss The Season With Same Injury That Sidelined Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem In 2010
Holmgren to miss his rookie season with Lisfranc injury
New York Knicks unwilling to add 1st round picks to sweeten weak Julius Randle trade market
The trade market for New York Knicks star Julius Randle has been non-existent thus far and the team is reportedly
Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant
The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
Gambo: Suns to Pursue Power Forward
The "Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns" train has now come and gone after reports of the superstar and the Brooklyn Nets hashing it out and moving forward together officially put an end to hope of the Valley welcoming KD to town. It might be a bit sad for Suns...
Los Angeles Lakers acquire guard Patrick Beverley from Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz for Talen-Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson.
The Miami Heat Are Reportedly Not Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Miami Heat are not interested in trading for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Rookie Fit Preview: San Antonio Spurs
With Dejounte Murray gone, San Antonio has an exploratory season ahead of them.
