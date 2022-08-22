ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byrnes Mill, MO

KMOV

Woman dead, child injured after multi-car crash near South County intersection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead and two others, including a child, were injured after a multi-car crash near a south St. Louis County intersection Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue at around 4:53 p.m. St. Louis County police officers said when they got to the scene five cars were involved in the crash.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Eight members of a family were hurt Thursday morning after a head-on crash in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 50 east of Fowler Road around 10:40 a.m. Troopers said a transit van driven by Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho, hit a semi-truck The post Family hurt after head-on crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Crews rescue paddleboarders stuck on Creve Coeur Lake amid severe weather

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Crews rescued multiple paddleboarders Thursday evening at Creve Coeur Lake after severe weather hit the area. First responders with the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District and Pattonville Fire Protection District responded to the lake Thursday. At an undisclosed time during severe weather, the agencies received a report that multiple paddleboarders were in need of assistance on the water, according to a Facebook post from the Maryland Heights district.
CREVE COEUR, MO
FOX2Now

Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Has Rape Charges

(Farmington, MO) A man from Farmington, 28 year old Darrin Edward Stanton, is facing charges of rape in the 2nd degree. Reports show Stanton, who is in a long term care facility in Farmington, is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with another resident of the facility against her will. The incident is said to have happened in December. Stanton was booked into the St. Francois County jail on a $50,000 bond.
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 59 year old Richard D. Self, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a crash between a car and a pick up Tuesday night about 9:30 in St. Francois County. Records from the Highway Patrol indicate Self was driving east in the westbound lane of Highway K, just west of Hillsboro Road. A pick up, driven west on K, by 78 year old Marvin G. Rellergert, was headed west. Rellergert swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision with Self's car. The two vehicles crashed into each other causing Self's car to roll over. Self was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, Rellergert was wearing his. Self was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Rellergert, who received minor injuries, was taken to the Bonne Terre location of Parkland Health Center.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka teen arrested for allegedly stealing from employer, possessing marijuana

A 19-year-old Eureka man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the Burger King restaurant he worked at and for possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana. The teen allegedly stole $467.15 from the g restaurant, 235 W. Fifth St., Eureka Police reported. The restaurant’s general manager called Eureka Police...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house

A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO

