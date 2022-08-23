Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
hoiabc.com
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
classichits106.com
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel. Connecticut became the latest state to tweak its law this summer. Even with the changes, some former prisoners remain deep in debt. A Connecticut woman who was billed nearly $84,000 for her 2 1/2 year prison stay has filed a federal lawsuit saying that even after reforms, the state’s law is unconstitutional.
Illinois Car Detailer Uses Gross Bloody Photos To Show “No Questions” Policy
A Chicago area detailer has gone viral after sharing details of their new detailing service - "We don’t ask questions, we get the job DONE" along with photos of what looks like a crime scene. Using the blood drop emojis in their post, the shop showed off their new...
msn.com
Illinois planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is planning to plug hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells in rural communities, ultimately sealing off wells no longer capable of producing enough fuel to help the state profit. Plans call for addressing anywhere from 600 to 800 wells, or up to 20% of...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck In Scott’s Law Related Crash
This is the 17th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year. On August 25, 2022, at approximately 7:55 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Trooper on Mannheim Road over Interstate 290 eastbound in Cook County. On...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Illinois law eliminating cash bail has some in law enforcement concerned
"When no cash bail applies to every jurisdiction - all 102 counties in the state of Illinois - I'm really concerned about seeing criminal activity that we've never seen in this area," Grundy County State's Attorney Jason Helland said.
starvedrock.media
Alleged Ottawa Shooter Tracked Down
A suspect in a shooting outside of an adult establishment in Ottawa has been tracked down almost a full year after the incident took place. Thirty-five-year-old Jonathan Caffey of Naperville was taken into custody Sunday in Manteno. He was wanted on a warrant out of La Salle County for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
qrockonline.com
Trio Charged in Illinois Video Gaming Burglary Ring
Three people are facing charges in a statewide video game burglary ring. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that charges were filed against Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka. Raoul says the trio broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines of around 400-thousand-dollars.
classichits106.com
Skydiver found deceased in field near Ottawa
OTTAWA – One person is dead after what is being described as a skydiving accident near Ottawa on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said they were called around 1:15 PM to a location in Dayton Township. Authorities say a skydiver was located deceased in a cornfield. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
OK to Cross? Is it Actually Illegal to Jaywalk in Illinois?
I grew up in Chicago were using a crosswalk was merely a suggestion. So by the time I started driving I was used to people bouncing in and out of traffic like we were playing a real-life game of Frogger. Not saying I only use the crosswalk but there might...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
