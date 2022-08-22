Read full article on original website
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
The Maine Warden Service said Friday the body of a boater who went missing on the Androscoggin River has been found. Wardens were searching for 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn, who was presumed drowned. The search began following reports of an overturned boat on the Androscoggin River in Topsham on...
Maine Attorney General’s Office declares three police shootings justified
The Maine Attorney General’s Office ruled Wednesday that three separate police shootings were all justified. That includes the February shooting death of 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood. She was killed by police in Topsham after allegedly making homicidal and suicidal statements. Police say she was in a car aiming a pistol...
Drug sweep in Western Maine results in charges for 8 people
Eight people were charged with drug-related crimes during a sweep by law enforcement in Western Maine. The sweep on Friday afternoon was intended to target hotspots in the region associated with high levels of crime. The operation involved members of local, state and federal law enforcement. Eight people from Rumford,...
No PFAS detected in water, Portland Water District says
The Portland Water District says its water is PFAS-free. According to the Portland Press Herald, officials made the announcement after receiving results of tests conducted this summer. PFAS have been found in farm fields and some water supplies around the state. The state has mandated testing in schools, nursing homes...
Victim in robbery ordered to strip at gunpoint, Winslow police say
A 30-year-old Palmyra man is accused of robbing another man and forcing him to strip at gunpoint. Winslow police said Dustin Smith faces several charges in connection with the robbery on Sunday evening. Police say Smith approached a vehicle that was stopped on Abbott Road and allegedly ordered the man...
