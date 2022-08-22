Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Will the Penguins Return to the RoboPen?
One of the successes of the Adidas era in the NHL has been the creation of the reverse retro program. The first collection of jerseys was released for the 2020-21 season and brought plenty of nostalgia for hockey fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins revived the diagonal "Pittsburgh" lettering in a white jersey and would later release a black version that would become their current third jersey.
Rangers inking contracts for 2022-23 season
The lull in hockey action on the ice from the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the beginning of another season’s training camp doesn’t mean that there’s lots of behind-the-scenes events going on in NHL front office spaces. The New York Rangers have been busy trying to reload player personnel for the upcoming 2022-23 run to win Lord Stanley’s trophy this off season. Rangers President and GM Chris Drury has been very busy finishing off player contracts in anticipation for the start of training camp next month.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Christian Dvorak only worth a third- or fourth-round pick. Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens Christian Dvorak’s name is back in the rumor mill after the Canadiens acquired Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames according to one NHL executive.
NHL・
markerzone.com
FORMER DANBURY TRASHERS' ENFORCER 'NASTY MIRASTY' SIGNS PRO CONTRACT FOR 2022-23
The Federal Prospects Hockey League just a got a little bit scarier, as the Binghamton Black Bears announced today they signed F Jon Mirasty for the 2022-23 season:. Mirasty, 40, last played for the Trois-Rivieres Draveurs of the Ligue Norde Americaine de Hockey in 2018, where he played two games after a three year break from pro hockey. Now, after another four years on the sidelines, Nasty Mirasty is back in the fray.
NHL・
Comments / 0