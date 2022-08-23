ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
PASCO, WA
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Rodeo Royalty: Queen Piper Schirm performs her duties at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rodeo Queen Piper Schirm is 22 years old, studying project management at Columbia Basin College with an emphasis in agriculture. “I remember when I did 4-H, and I had a bad show, and a Rodeo Queen came over and talked to me and it just made everything better,” Queen Piper Schirm said. Most horse riders start when...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Fabulous Fun to be Had at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick

If you haven't been to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, you need to go. I went with my co-worker and his wife. We had a blast. Of course, the big deal was the entertainment. The concert featuring Fastlane and Starship, with Mickey Thomas was awesome! Starship rocked with the crowd by performing their smash hits Jane, Sara, Nothin's Gonna' Stop Us Now, Set The Night To Music, and so many more. Growing up in the '80s, I loved Starship.
KENNEWICK, WA
94.5 KATS

6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors

By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
WASHINGTON STATE
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon

PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
PROSSER, WA
94.5 KATS

8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair

What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
YAKIMA, WA
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest

WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
WAPATO, WA
