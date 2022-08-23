Read full article on original website
New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
Kennewick public market hosts end of summer bash
The new Public Market in downtown Kennewick is hosting an End of Summer Bash through Sunday. The free event features shopping, food, and more each day.
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
The #1 Wine Tasting Room in the Nation Is in Walla Walla
A New Nationwide Poll Names A Walla Walla Winery #1 With Wine-Tasting Room. Walla Walla gets to add another accolade to its reputation for being in wine country as a panel of wine experts has selected their #1 wine tasting room in the nation. Walla Walla Beat Out Other Famous...
Rodeo Royalty: Queen Piper Schirm performs her duties at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rodeo Queen Piper Schirm is 22 years old, studying project management at Columbia Basin College with an emphasis in agriculture. “I remember when I did 4-H, and I had a bad show, and a Rodeo Queen came over and talked to me and it just made everything better,” Queen Piper Schirm said. Most horse riders start when...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
Tri-Cities natives push for pot business in Pasco, stakeholders push back
PASCO, Wash. — It’s been years since the sales of marijuana was legalized in the state of Washington. Shortly after sales were legalized, the City of Pasco made a policy change. “We decided to put a moratorium on that, so basically you can’t have a pot shop in...
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. The living area is 4,952 square feet. If you've ever wanted...
Fabulous Fun to be Had at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick
If you haven't been to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, you need to go. I went with my co-worker and his wife. We had a blast. Of course, the big deal was the entertainment. The concert featuring Fastlane and Starship, with Mickey Thomas was awesome! Starship rocked with the crowd by performing their smash hits Jane, Sara, Nothin's Gonna' Stop Us Now, Set The Night To Music, and so many more. Growing up in the '80s, I loved Starship.
Goodwill pledges to match over-collected sales tax with donation to local agency
In an email Friday afternoon, Maddison wrote that the company had not yet reached out to the College Place Police Department because it was not clear how much would be donated. He did not clarify what organization, specifically, would receive the donation.
6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors
By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
Several crews battle brush fire in Finley, Level 3 evacuations lifted
FINLEY – Several area fire crews in and around Benton County battled a brush fire Saturday in Finley. Captain Ron Fryer, with the Benton County Fire District 1, said the fire broke out just before noon at Meals Road and Piert Road. Some brush caught fire near railroad tracks,...
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon
PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
Meet Major: The newest member of the K9 security team at Kadlec
RICHLAND, Wash. — When you think of security at a hospital, whatever comes to mind probably doesn’t have four paws. At Kadlec Regional Medical Center, the K9 security program that began in 2019 has just added its newest member — a two-year-old Belgian Malinois from Croatia named “Major Kadlec.”
8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair
What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
Keeping safe in big fair crowds, advice from officials
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Friday and Saturday—the busiest days to head on over to the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo. As the weekend approaches, the ride lines get longer and the concert crowds get bigger. Anyone coming to the fair and rodeo should know these important safety tips. Safety tips...
Hundreds of watermelons flood the streets of Pasco from collision
PASCO, Wash. — Afternoon commuters ran into a “sticky situation,” as described by responding Pasco police officers when a two-vehicle collision destroyed 150 watermelons that were spread across the sidewalk Thursday. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, a car crashed into a...
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
A Milder, Drier Winter For Washington, Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts
SEATTLE — Winter will be “wet and mild” in the western U.S. and “shivery and snowy” elsewhere, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022-23 winter forecast released Thursday. The publication called its forecast “a tale of two winters.”. “Depending on where you live,...
