If you haven't been to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, you need to go. I went with my co-worker and his wife. We had a blast. Of course, the big deal was the entertainment. The concert featuring Fastlane and Starship, with Mickey Thomas was awesome! Starship rocked with the crowd by performing their smash hits Jane, Sara, Nothin's Gonna' Stop Us Now, Set The Night To Music, and so many more. Growing up in the '80s, I loved Starship.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO