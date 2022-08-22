ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayville, NY

96.1 The Breeze

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Paint Recycling Program Launched In Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new program to help those in Chautauqua County properly recycle paint has been launched. The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced a partnership with PaintCare on Wednesday. The nonprofit program will provide sites across the county where households and businesses can...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
thevillagerny.com

Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family

Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
BEMUS POINT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York

There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip

There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall

Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Community Policy