The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
Local fisherman to compete in Dunkirk's National Walleye Championships
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Craig Sleeman may appear all alone on the water this week, but he really isn't. “It takes more than just one person going out there hooking the big one to make this work,” he said. For him, that person is his twin brother, Ethan. "Not...
Another Reporter Is Leaving TV Station In Buffalo, New York
Another familiar face on your television will soon be gone. On the heels that Wake Up reporter Gabby Mediak is leaving WIVB this week, another reporter also announced that they will be leaving the station. Kayla Green announced on her Twitter page that this Friday will be her last day...
New Paint Recycling Program Launched In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new program to help those in Chautauqua County properly recycle paint has been launched. The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced a partnership with PaintCare on Wednesday. The nonprofit program will provide sites across the county where households and businesses can...
Zephyr closes on Buffalo land for planned $300M cannabis campus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction on the first building in a cannabis R&D and production complex at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park will start this week following the sale of 80 acres of city-owned land to the project’s development team. According to Aug. 24 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
South Buffalo debris processing facility owner faces stiff penalties
A news release from the Office of the New York Attorney General says its operations led to "incessant dust, noise, odors, vermin and traffic" in the surrounding community.
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York
There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
Cookie Sold in Buffalo Looks Exactly Like Bison French Bison Dip
There are a ton of foods that signify you're in Buffalo. Obviously, chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza are the big ones, but brands of food as well. Sahlen's hot dogs, Weber's mustard, Perry's ice cream, Crystal Beach loganberry and Bison French Onion Dip. There's also the various famous sponge candy brands, such as Platter's, Antoinette's, Niagara and Fowler's.
Dine in a treehouse and pick your own blueberries at this magical Upstate NY farm (photos)
Slightly southwest of Buffalo, N.Y., is a family-owned blueberry farm where the sky’s the limit when making memories. That isn’t just a figure of speech, though. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm doesn’t only have rows and rows of u-pick blueberries bushes, they also have treehouses where visitors can dine, sip local brews, and explore.
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
New Restaurant Coming to Walden Galleria This Fall
Now that summer is winding down, we should see foot traffic pick up a little more at Buffalo area malls, including the Walden Galleria. Fall is on the doorstep and the holiday shopping season will be here before we know it. While many people shop for gifts online these days, there is nothing that can replicate going to a local store in person and purchasing a gift.
Deadalum Luminarium coming to Canalside in Buffalo from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5
The Buffalo Waterfront announced Architects of Air's Daedalum luminaria is coming to Canalside from September 1 through September 5.
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
Former Bill Cole Beasley puts Orchard Park house on the market
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has put his Orchard Park house up for sale for $1.5 million, 45% more than what he paid for the residence in May 2019. The house at 3421 Angle Road went on the market Aug. 19, listed with...
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
Local Leaders Discusses Uptick In Jamestown’s Homeless Population
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There has been a noticeable uptick in the amount of homeless people in the City of Jamestown, and local leaders are trying to figure out the right solution. There could be many reasons that someone is homeless, as of late, officials tell us...
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
