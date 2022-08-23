Read full article on original website
The #1 Wine Tasting Room in the Nation Is in Walla Walla
A New Nationwide Poll Names A Walla Walla Winery #1 With Wine-Tasting Room. Walla Walla gets to add another accolade to its reputation for being in wine country as a panel of wine experts has selected their #1 wine tasting room in the nation. Walla Walla Beat Out Other Famous...
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
One Person Killed Another Injured in Lateral A Road Crash
One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Thursday in the 1300 bock of Lateral A Road after the car the victim was riding in was rear ended as the driver attempted to turn into a local orchard. Deputies say the passenger died at the scene of...
Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday
A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing
The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
