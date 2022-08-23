Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge crushes 48th home run, Yankees' bullpen closes door on Mets
Aaron Judge came through for the New York Yankees again on Tuesday night. Judge hit a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning to get the scoring started for the Yankees. It was Judge's 48th home run, and it traveled 453 feet to left field.
Clarke Schmidt’s bold declaration after sweep of the Mets shows that Yankees have recaptured its moxie
For the third game in a row, the New York Yankees emerged with a victory, as they defeated the New York Mets Tuesday night, 4-2, to complete a two-leg sweep of their National League counterparts. Yankees rookie Clarke Schmidt got the win, but perhaps it’s what he said following the game that will be remembered more by future New York opponents on the road.
Clock Turns Back For Former New York Mets On Saturday
Old Timer's Day began for the New York Mets in the magical year of 1969. Good things happened that year, including their "Amazin" World Championship, amongst a myriad of major world events. The scrooge-like former Mets owners, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz killed the beloved event in 1994. They were probably tired of hearing former Mets players mock their ownership's lack of baseball knowledge...but that's a story for another day. Old Timer's Day is back and it's Saturday at Citi Field.
Bryce Harper set to rejoin Phils for opener vs. Pirates
The Philadelphia Phillies had more to celebrate Thursday than just a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. The reigning National
Yankees pitcher Zack Britton begins rehab assignment
New York Yankees left-handed reliever Zack Britton begins a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Wednesday. Britton is scheduled
Andrew Benintendi's RBI single helps Yankees hold off Mets
Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking RBI single with one out in the seventh inning, Wandy Peralta retired Francisco Lindor with the bases loaded in the ninth and the host New York Yankees hung on for a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets Tuesday night to earn a season split of the Subway Series.
MLB odds: Better futures bet to make right now, Yankees or Mets?
Greetings Class! It’s time to get you into an Empire State of Mind. So break out those metro cards, grab a hot dog and let’s talk New York baseball. Now that the Yankees and Mets have wrapped up this season's Subway Series with a 2-2 record and a zero run differential, let’s answer this critical question: who are the real Kings of New York? In other words, which ball club should you place a futures bet on?
Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom help Mets best Rockies
Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Jacob deGrom tossed six strong innings Thursday night for the host New York
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022
The Subway Series comes to an end as the 4th and final game is tonight! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Yankees prediction and pick. These games have been a treat for all of baseball to witness. The Mets took the first series at home at Citi Field but the Yankees […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview
It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
