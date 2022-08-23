Read full article on original website
Related
Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing
The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
Searching for Zen? Daily Affirmations Help Your Mind and Soul
I cannot believe that Affirmations with Sarah J has been going on for almost six full months! If you haven't gotten the chance to catch them, a fresh one is served up daily at 11:25 am and again at 1:25 pm weekdays on 107.3 KFFM and also 98.3 The Key. A huge shout-out goes to the sponsor, Skin Unfiltered in Zillah, serving up the pampering that everyone deserves to treat themselves too!
Nickoloff Killers Back in Court This Winter Seeking Freedom
A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
Body Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato
Little is known at this time, but the investigation has begun. Officials alerted to a body found in a burned-out car. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 16th, the Yakima County Sheriff's Department was notified about a burned-out car that was in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile SE of Wapato near Highway 97.
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0