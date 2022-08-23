Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake Wells
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Curtain up! Dutch Square movie theater set to reopen under new management
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Movie lovers rejoice!. Bow Tie Management (BTM) has announced it is reopening the multiscreen theater at Dutch Square Mall on Thursday, September 1. The multiplex opened in the Bush River Road mall in 1997 and was recently operated by AMC Theaters. The 14-screen BTM will have...
wach.com
Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
wach.com
As the Latin Festival approaches, more vendors are applying for South Carolina events
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This weekend will see the Main Street Latin Festival back for it's second straight year, and event officials are already expecting a good year. With more South Carolinians looking to be apart of fairs and festivals, state revenue officials says it’s another sign that people are getting more comfortable the country moves past the pandemic.
wach.com
'It's historic for us': New minority-owned business opens near Main Street corridor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia’s hospitality industry is on the mend. Sky Bistro Lounge is now open on Washington Street in downtown Columbia. It’s one of a short list to open since city leaders rolled out their business-friendly initiatives in June. “For my family and team, it...
Downtown Camden seeing a shift in business
CAMDEN, S.C. — Broad Street in Camden might look a little different than it did several months ago, as several shops have closed, new businesses are opening and renovations are taking place to historic buildings. Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta says it's not easy to watch some small...
WIS-TV
Soda City Jazz Festival, Featuring Boney James
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Thanksgiving, there will be more to be thankful for. Sunday, November 27th Professional Entertainment Group and Hardy Boy Entertainment will be collaborating for an inaugural Soda City Jazz Festival. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. There is...
coladaily.com
Bargain hunters ready for Big Grab 50-mile yard sale
It might be treasure, trash or something in between, but there’s guaranteed to be a lot of it around Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro when the Big Grab yard sale opens for business Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Big Grab is a 50-mile-long yard sale travelling a...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray property vacant for years after Richland County purchase
IRMO — Tucked in the corner of a residential neighborhood on the shores of Lake Murray in an unincorporated area of Richland County is a 4-acre peninsular property made up of fields, forests and a grand lake view. Vines creep out of the door and windows of the white...
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
'It feels like history is going away': Winnsboro working to revitalize downtown
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vacant buildings and boarded up windows line Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro. "It feels like history is going away," lifelong resident Harold Crocker said. "These buildings have been here close to 100 years or more. Now, there’s nothing there." Crocker described his memories of downtown...
coladaily.com
New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands
An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Popular Mexican restaurant to add second location
Tacos Nayarit, a popular Mexican restaurant at 1531 Percival Road in northeast Columbia, will be adding an Irmo location in the near future. In recent days, the owners of Tacos Nayarit posted video and photos on Facebook and Instagram showing that they have recently signed paperwork for a new location at 1720 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo. Restaurant management posted they have no specific opening date but anticipate that permitting and construction will take at least 18 months.
The Post and Courier
Is he the father? Richland coroner compares office to the 'Maury Show.'
COLUMBIA — "Is he the father?" The Richland County Coroner’s office can be like shock TV's the "Maury Show" with the amount of postmortem paternity tests, Coroner Naida Rutherford says. In several cases, Rutherford has had to declare, “No, he is not the father.”. “Dark family secrets...
thelakemurraynews.net
West Columbia Attorney featured in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers; Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law- Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service that helps those in need...
Finlay Park renovation moves forward with $8.5M financial boost
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Finlay Park has seen a lot of change over the years. Shiquilla Dreher and Aaron McCrory remember it in its heyday. "They used to have concerts and little activities for the kids growing up, but it's dead now," McCrory said. The City of Columbia is moving...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation
Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Lexington cleared
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 61 stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m., according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., according to SCDOT. The right lane was closed but reopened around 8 a.m. Troopers reported injuries. Notice a...
abccolumbia.com
Study: Midlands districts among most and least equitable in the state
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-One survey says some of the most and least equitable school districts in the state are right here in the Midlands. According to a survey by Wallethub.com, equity in education is defined by both high and low income students receiving the same funding per pupil based on the district’s income.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes still blocked on I-77 north near Blythewood after crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 north near exit 27 (Blythewood Road) has traffic at a standstill. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT. Traffic near Blythewood Road was still backed up as of 10 a.m. If you need to travel through the area, use...
"Who would want to stay here?" Residents react to extension after being given 3 days to leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments in Columbia who were told to evacuate with little notice now have a reprieve, of sorts, from having to immediately move out of their apartments. An apartment manager at Spring Lake told News19 that the management team has updated the notices...
