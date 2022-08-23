Tacos Nayarit, a popular Mexican restaurant at 1531 Percival Road in northeast Columbia, will be adding an Irmo location in the near future. In recent days, the owners of Tacos Nayarit posted video and photos on Facebook and Instagram showing that they have recently signed paperwork for a new location at 1720 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo. Restaurant management posted they have no specific opening date but anticipate that permitting and construction will take at least 18 months.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO