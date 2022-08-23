ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
wach.com

As the Latin Festival approaches, more vendors are applying for South Carolina events

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This weekend will see the Main Street Latin Festival back for it's second straight year, and event officials are already expecting a good year. With more South Carolinians looking to be apart of fairs and festivals, state revenue officials says it’s another sign that people are getting more comfortable the country moves past the pandemic.
News19 WLTX

Downtown Camden seeing a shift in business

CAMDEN, S.C. — Broad Street in Camden might look a little different than it did several months ago, as several shops have closed, new businesses are opening and renovations are taking place to historic buildings. Camden Main Street Manager Katharine Spadacenta says it's not easy to watch some small...
WIS-TV

Soda City Jazz Festival, Featuring Boney James

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Thanksgiving, there will be more to be thankful for. Sunday, November 27th Professional Entertainment Group and Hardy Boy Entertainment will be collaborating for an inaugural Soda City Jazz Festival. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. There is...
coladaily.com

Bargain hunters ready for Big Grab 50-mile yard sale

It might be treasure, trash or something in between, but there’s guaranteed to be a lot of it around Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro when the Big Grab yard sale opens for business Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Big Grab is a 50-mile-long yard sale travelling a...
The Post and Courier

Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices

LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
coladaily.com

New public access lagoon may soon bring beach life to the Midlands

An idyllic beach lifestyle may no longer be a drive to the coast for Midlands residents. Crystal Lagoons is expected to come to the area soon, bringing clear waters and sandy beaches to our own backyard. The lagoon is created with a unique, patented concept and technology that allows developers...
columbiabusinessreport.com

Popular Mexican restaurant to add second location

Tacos Nayarit, a popular Mexican restaurant at 1531 Percival Road in northeast Columbia, will be adding an Irmo location in the near future. In recent days, the owners of Tacos Nayarit posted video and photos on Facebook and Instagram showing that they have recently signed paperwork for a new location at 1720 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo. Restaurant management posted they have no specific opening date but anticipate that permitting and construction will take at least 18 months.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation

Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 near Lexington cleared

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 east near exit 61 stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash was cleared around 8:10 a.m., according to SCDOT. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m., according to SCDOT. The right lane was closed but reopened around 8 a.m. Troopers reported injuries. Notice a...
abccolumbia.com

Study: Midlands districts among most and least equitable in the state

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-One survey says some of the most and least equitable school districts in the state are right here in the Midlands. According to a survey by Wallethub.com, equity in education is defined by both high and low income students receiving the same funding per pupil based on the district’s income.
