Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
3 iPhone Mistakes That Are Draining Your Battery, According To Experts
Your iPhone battery shouldn’t zonk out six months after you purchased your expensive device. But the reality is: sometimes our iPhones refuse to hold a charge for longer than a few hours. And when that happens (assuming your phone isn’t actually old and doesn’t require a new battery), the best thing you can do is first try and figure out how you could be contributing to battery drainage. There are a number of common mistakes you could be making that are messing with your phone’s ability to maintain a charge — but the goods news is that each one of them can be remedied. Michael Jan Baldicana, SEO and Technical Content Specialist with Dream Chasers, outlines the three iPhone mistakes that are draining your battery.
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A SMALL SYSTEM BASED ON A PDP
This second example of a small computer system is also taken from experience at LRL. It was planned in February 1967 and first put into operation in the summer of 1967. Data were first taken with the aid of the system in the spring of 1968, and the system programming was completed in May 1969. The system is used extensively in experiments with the Bevatron.
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity
Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
The Difference Between Unit Testing and Integration Testing
A well-known unit test is not the only meaningful test required to ensure that the outcome of a project is optimized and workable. There are also integration testing, which seems similar to unit testing. In this article, we will give you a comprehensive overview of them and discuss their differences. Having a testing strategy and process in place is something you should develop and implement long before your software gets into the hands of end-users. The Big Bang approach involves the integration and simultaneous testing of all simultaneous modules or blocks.
Keeping Code Clean with Rails Service Objects
If you’re developing web apps using Ruby on Rails, you probably already know that Rails is an MVC (Model-View-Controller) framework, which means that your Models are responsible for data, Views are responsible for templates, and Controllers are responsible for requests’ handling. But, the bigger your app gets, the more features it has and the more business logic you will have.
Why is Marketing Data Consolidation and Integration Necessary?
According to a report, 32% of businesses have abandoned ETL software because they cannot handle the volume of data. Marketers must take into account the finest data integration techniques based on your team's particular data requirements and sources. Cloud-based data warehouses may be answered using data warehouses, such as comparing open email rates to clients who sign up for premium memberships. Data lakes maintain unstructured data in its raw state in enormous repositories. Large businesses that consume enormous volumes of data every minute are best suited to use data lakes.
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup
Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
The Unexpected Success of Pivoting Your Best Asset
Every successful business or product implements a standard process, which helps move the idea from concept to reality. A core step to success is creating a plan and following the process, which is very familiar to those working in product design. A robust design process can help to deter pitfalls and figure out how to quickly work out any problems, as well as connect the consumer with the product from the early stages, a central element to a well-received product.
Team Red: Long Lost Contact
Team Red is a fictitious short-story about working in big tech. Linus Chen is a research scientist who was given an opportunity to interview for a Volga during a global pandemic, the largest e-commerce company . As one of the pioneers in the “Great Resignation”, he has been given a short time frame to go through the application, interview and relocation process. Working through the job transition, it helped him learn the ways in navigating big tech interviews, landing what seems like a dream tech job for many people and learning to thrive in the corporation. As Linus gains experience in big tech, the reader gets a front seat view to the insider view of the corporate tech world.
An Insider’s View of Working at a Walk-Up TechBar
This article highlights my favorite memory of working on a walk-up TechBar for the first time and having Global Service Desk interns shadow me. Seeing them grow through their Genesys Works program was incredibly valuable overall, plus was a time I had the opportunity to truly serve as a mentor.
The Noonification: 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns (8/26/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns. By @kralizec [...
Metaverse: A Trend of the Future or a Fad
Metaverse is a virtual world that exists parallel to the real world. It was created by simulation technology over the Internet and VR tools. Users immerse themselves in vast 3D spaces through activities, connecting and interacting with each other like a real-world society without language or geographic restrictions. Despite a loss of more than 2 billion USD, CEO Meta still believes that it can reap many times more profit when it grows strongly. The development of the Internet as Web3.0, blockchain technology, and VR and AR tools are seen as proof that the virtual world is not absurd and impossible.
