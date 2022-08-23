Read full article on original website
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Why You Should Focus on Brand Awareness Before Anything Else
Brand awareness is the foundation for all other marketing efforts. Community building is possible after brand awareness. Brand awareness helps brands weather tough times. It's the most efficient use of your marketing resources. People are more likely to buy from brands they feel connected to, so don't underestimate the power of branding. It creates brand preference and loyalty. It's important to focus on creating ads, content, and email marketing campaigns that build your brand's presence from the start. It can be confusing to decide which one to invest your time and money in first.
Choosing Your First Software Development Job: Factors to Consider
Your first software development job will set the stage for your career and allow you to improve your skillset while getting paid. The field of software development involves a lot of communication, no matter how long you’ve been in the business. Consider the potential learning opportunities that might be available in different roles. It’s important to follow your interests and choose an industry you could see working in for years to come. The right culture fit will also help you to feel comfortable as you grow your skills.
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity
Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A SMALL SYSTEM BASED ON A PDP
This second example of a small computer system is also taken from experience at LRL. It was planned in February 1967 and first put into operation in the summer of 1967. Data were first taken with the aid of the system in the spring of 1968, and the system programming was completed in May 1969. The system is used extensively in experiments with the Bevatron.
How to Pick the Best Recurring Payment Solution
There are so many companies that offer recurring payment solutions that it has become so difficult for SaaS companies to find software. It is not easy to make the right choice at the right time when it comes to adopting a recurring payment solution. In this article, you will read that how you can reach out to the right recurring payment system for your business. Here, you need to find a flexible and scalable platform that offers multiple payment gateways and user-friendly software. Demos also help you find the right software for payment processing.
4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns
The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond
Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
How to Find the Product of All Elements in an Array Except Self - Blind 75 LeetCode
Given an integer array nums, return an array answer such that answer[i] is equal to the product of all the elements of nums except nums[I]. The product of any prefix or suffix of nums is guaranteed to fit in a 32-bit integer. You must write an algorithm that runs in O(n) time and without using the division operation.
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
David Holtzman, the Man Responsible for Designing Domain Name System Joins Naoris Protocol
Internet innovator, technologist, and author David H. Holtzman joined Naoris Protocol as an advisor. Holtzman will assist Naoris Protocol in the areas of marketing, technology and strategy to enable the company to revamp the cyber security mitigation industry with its CyberMesh technology. Holtzman had an influential impact on the technology...
How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
Why is Marketing Data Consolidation and Integration Necessary?
According to a report, 32% of businesses have abandoned ETL software because they cannot handle the volume of data. Marketers must take into account the finest data integration techniques based on your team's particular data requirements and sources. Cloud-based data warehouses may be answered using data warehouses, such as comparing open email rates to clients who sign up for premium memberships. Data lakes maintain unstructured data in its raw state in enormous repositories. Large businesses that consume enormous volumes of data every minute are best suited to use data lakes.
How Blockchain Will Impact and Benefit Education in the next Five Years
The majority of people today are familiar with blockchains, and they know that it is the thing that make a Bitcoin operate. An institution enrolling a transfer student may quickly and easily verify their academic history and the courses they have taken using Blockchain. Data entered is stored in chronologically linked blocks, which makes it relatively simple to trace the data's origins and confirm its legitimacy.
Keeping Code Clean with Rails Service Objects
If you’re developing web apps using Ruby on Rails, you probably already know that Rails is an MVC (Model-View-Controller) framework, which means that your Models are responsible for data, Views are responsible for templates, and Controllers are responsible for requests’ handling. But, the bigger your app gets, the more features it has and the more business logic you will have.
Should Freelancers Treat Their Clients As Best Friends?
What's this supposed to mean in the freelance world? Is it just a polite phrase a client uses every now and then or something more?. I have been a freelancer for more than a decade now. So, when some of my clients referred to me as a friend, it usually meant that I delivered something much earlier than expected, I introduced a shocking discount, or I accepted to work on a handful of revisions, or something more or less similar, which benefited my clients a lot.
Why You Should Choose Blockchain Based on Programming Languages
When starting a new project in the crypto space, it’s worth considering a few different blockchains to build on. Each has its pros and cons, but which one should you choose? Here’s a short overview of some blockchains and the key features for the founders. While blockchains are...
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
The Noonification: DeFi May Save The World Financially (8/27/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. DeFi May Save The World Financially. By @mashacryptoprlab [...
