The Domain War is Here! Get Ready Crypto Enthusiasts
The curve war was the battle for liquidity and control in Defi. Now, the domain war is about to begin and it promises to be more intriguing than you think. Let’s get to the reasons. Domain is King. You have probably heard that finding a perfect domain name is...
The Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced!
Welcome to the Round 5 results announcement of the Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum! Let’s see who won. The Blockchain Writing Contest July 2022 Nominations & Winners. As usual, we picked all the stories with the #blockchain tag on HackerNoon, published in July 2022....
Internet Heroes Nominee Lisa Shares Why Climate-Focused Technology is Exciting
I’m Lisa and I’m a writer, forager and poet. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if you think my...
Web 3.0 and Centralized Exchanges: How Crypto Exchanges Will Work in the Decentralized Internet Era
To begin with, let's define the concept of what WEB 3.0 is. Ordinal number 3 tells us that there were also 1.0 and 2.0. Web 1.0 (1989-2005), or the static Internet, was the first one and offered access to only a limited amount of information without interacting with users. Web...
Why Blockchain Gaming, Not DeFi, Is Crypto's "Killer App"
The “killer app” can be thought as an application of such great value that it assures the success of the technology that it is associated with. In short, a killer app is what allows its underlying technology to be widely understood for the very first time, opening the floodgates towards mainstream adoption.
Understanding How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending In Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency space has been a tremendous game changer since its introduction. From digital money to decentralized finance, innovation has greatly shaped the future of finance. Despite having many benefits, the cryptocurrency market still has a few concerns, including scams, theft, and double-spending. Earlier last year, Bitcoin tanked by about...
Five Life Hacks That Help Your Crypto Startup Get Its First Users For Free.
This article is for developers/product owners who are starting off in user onboarding. Many projects that have received grants for the first time are faced with the issue of not knowing how to tell users about their product. That being the case, we would like to present you with a small guide on how to attract your first users and announce your product.
Why Crypto Is In Trouble? NFTs, Trust, and More HackerNoon Stories of the Week
Some of you that follow our YouTube might have noticed a couple of new videos on our channel! They’re part of a new series called HackerNoon’s Stories of the Week that we’ve been experimenting with that takes a handful the week’s top stories to break them down into an overarching narrative. It’s still very much in its infancy and the concept is still being refined. Still, if you’re interested in seeing a summary of some of our best articles, you can watch the latest video below!
A Health Check of the Web3 Ecosystem Signals Strength in These Trying Times
A study by Telstra Ventures, a global VC, analyzed 1,000 active organizations contributing to more than 30,000 open source Web3 projects. There’s been a decline in development since its peak in November 2021, sure, but it's not proportional to the decrease in price. A lot of projects will die, some teams will not be able to stand the pressure, others will see their VC funding dry. The study limited itself to three leading blockchains in the Web3 ecosystem, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.
East vs West - How The Crypto Culture Differs
Returning after a week in Thailand at the P2E Expo Asia and there are some lessons to carry home. (1) East vs West - the crypto,Web3and blockchain scene here is very different. In fact it's reminiscent of other regions like Africa who are still considered early adopters but aren't moving with the hype - they're focused on making crypto and blockchain work for them to connect people. They're still riding the wave of P2E gaming and trying out all sorts of other models. My thoughts are very clear on this so I won't labour the point.
The Noonification: Introduction to Python Debugging with Pdb (8/25/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency. By @infinity...
Writing About Crypto Will Make You Youtube Famous
While the launch of the Noonies might be the biggest news for us here at HackerNoon, big things are happening across the world. One of them is the recent news that Crypto.com received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Revolut was also allowed to offer its cryptocurrency services across the European Economic Zone earlier this week.
Why I Think Insurance Will be Big with Web 3: Interview With Noonies Nominee Markos
Hey HackerNoon Readers! I’m Markos and I explain crypto in simple language to newbies. You can follow me on Twitter @lementalcrypto That is elemental crypto with the “e”. I want to thank the HackerNoon community and staff for their nomination in the Web 3 category, as well...
Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Bader Youssef, Web3 Developer
This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background (and maybe a hobby or two). If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, you can do so here.
A Beginners Guide On Blockchain Bridges
Blockchain bridges also referred to as cross-chain bridges, are the connection that allows the transfer of tokens or arbitrary data (other data) from one chain to another. Blockchain bridges can do many things, but token transfer is the most common utility. Since its inception, one of the biggest problems of blockchain technology is the inability to work together. While they are very fluid and somewhat efficient as single entities, each blockchain is limited by the walls of its domain. Often, this can lead to high transaction costs and congestion, as in the case of Ethereum.
4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns
The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
From Idea to Business: How to Make Your Cryptocurrency Exchange a Reality
Modern technologies constantly develop as we move towards a more advanced digital lifestyle. As more and more people begin to do business in the digital world, there is a growing need for a new secure and anonymous form of payment. Using the blockchain concept invented by Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto, software engineers and other professionals have developed many innovative technologies that fulfill this function perfectly.
Unicorns in the Web3.0 Heat Wave - The Dark Horse Potential of FreeCity
In the 21st century, social media has become a truly important part of our society. From the birth of MySpace to the advent of Facebook, Twitter, to the lifestyle-focused Instagram. All of this is part of the craze brought on by Web 2.0, and the introduction of these platforms has highlighted many of the problems that Web 3.0 could take over very well. Web 3.0 will change the paradigm of social media and online content.
EOS: Blockchain Without Hurting The Environment
Blockchains are a very useful technology. In our interconnected world that is more and more dependent on digital technology to function efficiently, it is great to have a more secure, resistant, decentralized way to store data - which is exactly what blockchain delivers. However, one of the biggest issues people have with blockchain - an issue with should not be ignored - is how the technology can negatively impact the environment.
A Different Way to Invest in Crypto: Your Guide to P2E Gaming
Free Mint NFT Collections are on the rise and it is mostly due to the downturn in Crypto market (and other parts of the economy) Free Mint Collection should not be used as a bait for collectors to get into a project with a great mission and start contributing to its success. Project owners only have an incentive to collect royalties on the secondary sales; without any good intention to provide value to the community. As I mentioned before, a large financial incentive for NFT projects is the royalty on secondary sales (considering the project is creating value for collectors)
