How To Stop Spam Text Messages For Good
Spammers are phishing to harvest your personal data or send you malware. Here's how to spot and stop spam text messages.
Anatomy of a text message phishing scam
The growth of text-based phishing scams hit close to home for Axios last week when several employees got fake text messages claiming to be from company president and co-founder Roy Schwartz. The big picture: We dug into the recent campaign targeting Axios employees to learn more about how these scams...
Warning Signs of Narcissism You Should Never Ignore
Narcissism is a prevalent buzzword right now. Particularly in dating and relationships, references to narcissists abound. Either there are more in existence than ever before, we’re simply more aware of them, or perhaps we’re attributing attitudes and behaviors to narcissism that have another explanation.
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CNBC
If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do
If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know
(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Former T-Mobile store owner netted $25 million from 5-year scheme which included tricking employees into resetting passwords
Argishti Khudaverdyan reportedly used the money he made to buy properties in California, a $32,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a Land Rover.
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Delete these 35 apps now to protect your financial information
Cybersecurity experts are warning Android users to delete some 35 apps that compromised Google’s security by sneaking into the Pay Store. So far, the malicious apps have been downloaded more than two million times putting that number of devices at risk of data theft and hacking. Delete these apps.
A man embezzled $4.8 million from his employer and spent $1 million of it on the mobile app 'Game of War'
A California man got 10 years in prison for the fraud, which fed his seemingly insatiable desire to play the Kate Upton-fronted Game of War.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
TikToker Confronts 7-11 "Guilty" Employee After Finding Credit Card Skimmer During Purchase
If you took a hard look at card fraud statistics then you'd probably put as many of your financial transactions on a credit card or opt to pay cash in a lot of situations. A whopping 47% of Americans have had their card information stolen at some point according to Credit Donkey,
