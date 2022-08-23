ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses

The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
TECHNOLOGY
The Unexpected Success of Pivoting Your Best Asset

Every successful business or product implements a standard process, which helps move the idea from concept to reality. A core step to success is creating a plan and following the process, which is very familiar to those working in product design. A robust design process can help to deter pitfalls and figure out how to quickly work out any problems, as well as connect the consumer with the product from the early stages, a central element to a well-received product.
ECONOMY
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: Chapter 2 - A SMALL SYSTEM BASED ON A PDP

This second example of a small computer system is also taken from experience at LRL. It was planned in February 1967 and first put into operation in the summer of 1967. Data were first taken with the aid of the system in the spring of 1968, and the system programming was completed in May 1969. The system is used extensively in experiments with the Bevatron.
ENGINEERING
How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity

Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Splinterlands and Play to Earn Blockchain Based Games: Noonies 2022 Interview

I’m Clayboyn and I work with project development and marketing at Splinterlands. I am glad to announce that we have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering us worthy of this opportunity. We’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
VIDEO GAMES
Choosing Your First Software Development Job: Factors to Consider

Your first software development job will set the stage for your career and allow you to improve your skillset while getting paid. The field of software development involves a lot of communication, no matter how long you’ve been in the business. Consider the potential learning opportunities that might be available in different roles. It’s important to follow your interests and choose an industry you could see working in for years to come. The right culture fit will also help you to feel comfortable as you grow your skills.
JOBS
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology

The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
COMPUTERS
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond

Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
SOFTWARE
How Blockchain Will Impact and Benefit Education in the next Five Years

The majority of people today are familiar with blockchains, and they know that it is the thing that make a Bitcoin operate. An institution enrolling a transfer student may quickly and easily verify their academic history and the courses they have taken using Blockchain. Data entered is stored in chronologically linked blocks, which makes it relatively simple to trace the data's origins and confirm its legitimacy.
EDUCATION
4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns

The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
COMPUTERS
Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve

As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices

Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
SOFTWARE
Top Startups With the Best Designed Third-Party APIs

As its name suggests, a third-party API is a particular application that links features from many programs. It is given to you by a third party to allow you to access their data or software features on your website or application, typically (but not always) major businesses. It can be...
COMPUTERS
6 Ways to Improve Inventory Management

A business's inventory is one of its most important and valuable assets. Without its inventory, your business isn’t much of a business at all. Talented, loyal employees, effective managers, and innovative ownership are all good and well, but if they’ve not got goods to provide, they may as well not exist.
ECONOMY
Next vs Gatsby: Comparing Their Approach to Handling Data

Next.js and Gatsby are modern front-end frameworks based on React. Typically each is regarded as relevant for different use cases. There is a tendency to view Next.js as the go-to choice for large web applications with lots of dynamic content, while Gatsby is - to some extent correctly in my opinion - viewed as most beneficial for applications with small to medium content requirements.
COMPUTERS
Journey to the Future of Finance

The information age is upon us. Technology is transforming everything at such a rapid rate that any institution or industry that fails to adopt new inventions in their service delivery area risks being left behind to shamefully wipe tears and ‘technological speed dust’ off their failed remains. Many would joyfully laugh and point at them as backward running clowns who tripped. Indeed the world is moving and technology makes it go round.
MARKETS
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang

Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
