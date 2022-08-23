The Hornets defeated the Sparkplugs 28-12 Wednesday evening. The Beech Grove offense was led by the linemen up front who paved the way for Stephen Brooks Jr., James Gann II and Braylon Payne to have big nights on the ground as they each found the end zone. The Hornet defense was solid most of the evening, just giving up a couple broken plays that led to Speedway touchdowns. The 8th grade Hornets are now 1-1 and will be at home next week against Southport. The 2-0 7th grade Hornets will return back to action next week against Southport.

