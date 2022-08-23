ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beechgrove-athletics.com

Boys 8th Grade Football beats Speedway Junior 28 – 12

The Hornets defeated the Sparkplugs 28-12 Wednesday evening. The Beech Grove offense was led by the linemen up front who paved the way for Stephen Brooks Jr., James Gann II and Braylon Payne to have big nights on the ground as they each found the end zone. The Hornet defense was solid most of the evening, just giving up a couple broken plays that led to Speedway touchdowns. The 8th grade Hornets are now 1-1 and will be at home next week against Southport. The 2-0 7th grade Hornets will return back to action next week against Southport.
BEECH GROVE, IN
Southside Times

Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach

Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelbyville, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Sports
Beech Grove, IN
Sports
City
Beech Grove, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
desmetmirror.com

Football team travels to Indy for season opener

Last minute scheduling conflicts left new Athletic Director Harold Barker and Head Coach John Merritt scrambling to find a meaningful week one game. This Saturday, the team will take a bus to Indianapolis, Indiana to play Springfield High School (Ohio) at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep. “It took quite a bit of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
purduesports.com

Baseball Welcomes Talented Group of Newcomers Into Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With classes underway for the new semester and school year, Purdue baseball is excited to welcome a group of 19 newcomers into the program in preparation for the 2023 season in the spring. The Boilermakers are slated to begin their fall practice calendar in September....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Varsity Golf
AdWeek

Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Parks department director returning to Decatur County Family YMCA

The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a new director. Rob Van Til, the current parks director, has announced his resignation to return to work for the YMCA in Greensburg. He stated on Wednesday at the parks board meeting that Friday is his last day in Shelbyville. “I’m a...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
WISH-TV

WISH-TV to air 11 HBCU football games this season

INDIANAPOLIS – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced Tuesday that WISH-TV will air 11 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football games this season and the HBCU GO Sport Kick-Off Show. SWAC is the conference home for Historically Black...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy