beechgrove-athletics.com
Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Greenwood Community 7 – 0
Beech Grove High School vs Greenwood Community High School. Girls played an awesome first half! Ran out of gas in the second but got so much better today!
beechgrove-athletics.com
Boys 8th Grade Football beats Speedway Junior 28 – 12
The Hornets defeated the Sparkplugs 28-12 Wednesday evening. The Beech Grove offense was led by the linemen up front who paved the way for Stephen Brooks Jr., James Gann II and Braylon Payne to have big nights on the ground as they each found the end zone. The Hornet defense was solid most of the evening, just giving up a couple broken plays that led to Speedway touchdowns. The 8th grade Hornets are now 1-1 and will be at home next week against Southport. The 2-0 7th grade Hornets will return back to action next week against Southport.
Southside Times
Antone hired as Roncalli baseball coach
Roncalli High School is pleased to announce that Pat Antone has agreed to become the next head coach of the Royals baseball program. He will be the ninth coach in the history of the program. Antone had this to say about joining the Royals, “Roncalli is a special place, and...
beechgrove-athletics.com
Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 4th at Indian Creek Invitational
The Hornets took 4th at the Indian Creek Invite. Our top 5 runners included Alex Johnson, Simeon McIntosh, Jacob Vanhook, Nathan Kinder, and Christian Thorpe. The team is looking forward to a tough Marion County race this Saturday at Brebuf Jesuit High School at 8:30am.
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
desmetmirror.com
Football team travels to Indy for season opener
Last minute scheduling conflicts left new Athletic Director Harold Barker and Head Coach John Merritt scrambling to find a meaningful week one game. This Saturday, the team will take a bus to Indianapolis, Indiana to play Springfield High School (Ohio) at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep. “It took quite a bit of...
beechgrove-athletics.com
Girls Middle School Cross Country falls to Greenfield-Central 27 – 30
The girls cross country team had a tough meet against Greenfield. It was a close race and came down to just a couple of spots for the win. Unfortunately we came up on the losing end. But even with the hot weather some of the girls still managed to get a PR.
purduesports.com
Baseball Welcomes Talented Group of Newcomers Into Program
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With classes underway for the new semester and school year, Purdue baseball is excited to welcome a group of 19 newcomers into the program in preparation for the 2023 season in the spring. The Boilermakers are slated to begin their fall practice calendar in September....
AdWeek
Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
Jeff Gordon stepping out of retirement to race in IMS road course Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is briefly stepping out of retirement to compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course over Labor Day weekend. Gordon will race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
shelbycountypost.com
Parks department director returning to Decatur County Family YMCA
The Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a new director. Rob Van Til, the current parks director, has announced his resignation to return to work for the YMCA in Greensburg. He stated on Wednesday at the parks board meeting that Friday is his last day in Shelbyville. “I’m a...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV to air 11 HBCU football games this season
INDIANAPOLIS – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced Tuesday that WISH-TV will air 11 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football games this season and the HBCU GO Sport Kick-Off Show. SWAC is the conference home for Historically Black...
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
Andretti to locate $200M racing, technology center in Indiana
Fishers, Indiana, will be home to a new $200 million facility for international motor sports company Andretti Global, parent company of Andretti Autosport. The site will be both the company’s motor sports headquarters and technology center and is projected to create up to 500 jobs by 2026. The Indiana...
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
