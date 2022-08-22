Read full article on original website
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in connection with fatal shooting of man in Reading, police say
- The Reading Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting. Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on the 300 block of McKnight Street in Reading. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found...
Police searching for suspect wanted for fatally shooting security guard in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Berks County are searching for a man wanted for killing a security guard. The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Morgantown. Investigators believe the man was stealing catalytic converters when he shot a private security guard in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive.The suspect drove away in a dark blue minivan.Call the police if you have any information about the case.
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Bucks Co. school; police say drive-by shooting connected
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
Missing PA Man Who 'Planned To Kill Himself' Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Pennsylvania man who police say had suicidal ideations has been found dead. The body of Stephen Zborowsky, 53, was found on Thursday, Aug. 18, just four days after he was last seen by family members, Lower Moreland police said. Authorities did not say where his body was discovered...
Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Southampton, Bucks County
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crash in Southampton, Bucks County has left one person dead on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of Melody Lane and Churchville Road.The driver of the car hit a tree.Authorities have not provided any details at this time.
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police
Officials said the woman pulled the gun after an argument near the Five Guys. The gun never went off.
Graffiti tagger who caused costly headaches in Downtown Easton faces 48 charges, cops say
A 20-year-old man with ties to Easton and the Bronx was charged Wednesday with 48 counts of criminal mischief after causing more than $3,500 in damage with graffiti tagging in the city’s Downtown, Easton police report in court papers. The man had been seen by witnesses and video cameras...
Pa. man pleads guilty to stabbing wife in front of child, DA says
A Nazareth man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted homicide for stabbing his wife last year, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office said. Michael Vaughn Graves, 37, has been in Northampton County Prison with bail denied since his arrest the night of the attack March 17, 2021, in the 400 block of Union Street. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 19.
Coroner called for crash that closed Route 248 in Lehigh Township
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office was called for a crash Thursday afternoon on Route 248, a county 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com. The coroner’s office responds to incidents involving a death. Two people were taken by ambulance following the two-vehicle crash reported about 4:05 p.m., according to...
Night out in Stroudsburg leads to rifle shot with intent to kill, police said
A Stroudsburg resident fired a rifle shot from a truck, attempting to kill a man with whom he was involved in a dispute in a bar, Stroud Area Regional Police said. Police said three Stroudsburg residents were charged with attempted homicide after the incident around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg.
skooknews.com
West Penn Township Police Charge Man with Causing and Leaving Scene of Crash
A West Penn Township man has been charged after he fled the scene of a crash he caused earlier this month. According to Township Police, on Friday, August 5th, 2022, around 5:20pm, officers responded to a 3 car motor vehicle crash in the area of 914 West Penn Pike. Police...
fox29.com
Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Collision center owner turned himself in after submitting nearly 300 false insurance claims
NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. -- A Bucks County collision center owner has been arrested for allegedly pocketing $426,000 from nearly 300 false auto insurance claims he submitted. The owner of Chalfont Collision Center, John Reis, is accused of submitting those fraudulent claims to four insurance companies over a period of several years.
Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo, along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Man Among 3 Charged in 2020 Murder
WEST CHESTER PA – Three members of the same family – one living in Pottstown, one in West Chester, and one in Philadelphia – have been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses in the December 2020 alleged murder of a 73-year-old Phoenixville man, Ira Solomon of Phoenixville, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022).
Deadly Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Reported In Montgomery County (DEVELOPING)
One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fatal crash involving an SUV and tractor-trailer happened on South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township around 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, initial reports said. Further details were not immediately known. This is...
Road rage incident turns violent with a gunshot
CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a road rage incident that turned violent when one driver ended up with a gunshot wound to the leg, Tuesday evening. According to Lackawanna County Police Communications, just after 6:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, a call came in for a road rage incident at the […]
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
