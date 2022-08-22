ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

CBS Philly

Police searching for suspect wanted for fatally shooting security guard in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Berks County are searching for a man wanted for killing a security guard. The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Morgantown. Investigators believe the man was stealing catalytic converters when he shot a private security guard in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive.The suspect drove away in a dark blue minivan.Call the police if you have any information about the case.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Allentown, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

Pa. man pleads guilty to stabbing wife in front of child, DA says

A Nazareth man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted homicide for stabbing his wife last year, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office said. Michael Vaughn Graves, 37, has been in Northampton County Prison with bail denied since his arrest the night of the attack March 17, 2021, in the 400 block of Union Street. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 19.
NAZARETH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Man Among 3 Charged in 2020 Murder

WEST CHESTER PA – Three members of the same family – one living in Pottstown, one in West Chester, and one in Philadelphia – have been charged with murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses in the December 2020 alleged murder of a 73-year-old Phoenixville man, Ira Solomon of Phoenixville, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Road rage incident turns violent with a gunshot

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a road rage incident that turned violent when one driver ended up with a gunshot wound to the leg, Tuesday evening. According to Lackawanna County Police Communications, just after 6:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, a call came in for a road rage incident at the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA

