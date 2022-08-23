Read full article on original website
The #1 Wine Tasting Room in the Nation Is in Walla Walla
A New Nationwide Poll Names A Walla Walla Winery #1 With Wine-Tasting Room. Walla Walla gets to add another accolade to its reputation for being in wine country as a panel of wine experts has selected their #1 wine tasting room in the nation. Walla Walla Beat Out Other Famous...
Daily Deals Set to Open New Location in Sunnyside, WA
A recent favorite store in Yakima has been the introduction of Daily Deals. A store that deals with Amazon returns, Target overstock and more all at a set price daily. Everything in store starts at $12 on Friday, then drops a few dollars each day until Wednesday where everything is one dollar, then closed on Thursday to restock. They're getting ready to open a new location in Sunnyside.
4 Famous Movie/TV Houses You Can Visit Near Tri-Cities Washington
Here Are 4 Famous Houses You Can Visit In Oregon And Washington. There are four famous homes that have been featured in some of your favorite movies and TV shows and you can get to them from Tri-Cities Washington. These Houses Have Been Featured In Twilight And Sleepless In Seattle.
Is it Legal to Drive Barefoot in Washington? What about Oregon? [VIDEO]
I've always heard that it's "against the law" to drive barefoot. In fact, it was my dad who told me it was against the law to drive without shoes on. He also told me that it's against the law to drive with the overhead light on in your vehicle. Is it true?
The Top 4 Reasons to move to Eastern Washington
I grew up most of my life in Western Washington, for a long time I loved it and couldn't picture myself living anywhere else. Something crazy happened which resulted in me having to pack my bags and find a new place to call home, luckily it was Eastern Washington. After...
Where Is the Biggest Home In Washington State? Who Owns It?
The biggest house in Washington State is also one of the most famous and interesting. Not only is it owned by one of the most famous people in the world, but it has its own Wikipedia page, tons of strange quirks, and a one word celebrity name like Adele, Beyonce, or Rihanna.
Looking for Work? Apply for 44 Jobs in Washington State Today!
There's nothing like kicking the week off with a fresh set of ideas to sink your teeth into. Maybe you just love seeing what jobs are available, or maybe you've been applying to a ton already. Either way, happy job hunting!. Available Jobs Around the Yakima Valley through the Tri-Cities.
Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday
A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
FBI Has Hopeful Lead After 40 Years In A Washington State Serial Killer Cold Case
It's scary to think that my hometown of Clarkston Washington had and might still have a serial killer lurking around. Five Cases In The Lewiston/Clarkston Valley Might Linked To A Serial Killer. I've written before about how my childhood friend Toni Tedder was killed in her living while she slept...
Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State
Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
One Person Killed Another Injured in Lateral A Road Crash
One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Thursday in the 1300 bock of Lateral A Road after the car the victim was riding in was rear ended as the driver attempted to turn into a local orchard. Deputies say the passenger died at the scene of...
The Top 5 Bad Habits Every Washingtonian has
We all carry bad habits in our life, chewing our nails, pulling on our hair, smoking, honestly we could probably name a million and one. That being said we got curious, what are the worst bad habits people from Washington have? Some of these made us laugh and others were pretty eye-opening.
The Top 5 Dog Breeds in all of Washington
We all love our dogs, it doesn't matter what breed they are, we just love them for who they are. At the end of a long day, their little personalities bring us a smile when they greet us at the door. However, you may have adopted a popular dog breed...
If You See This Weird Giant Jellyfish in WA or Alaska, Don’t Touch It
Check out this weird, giant jellyfish that was recently seen floating around shores in Washington. The large coral-colored jellyfish was spotted floating in the water on a sunny day. They may look like weird, giant, harmless creatures but if you see a Lion's Mane jellyfish, do not touch it!. Reddit...
Union Gap Police Hoping For Public’s Help After Killing
The 4th of July double homicide in Union Gap remains unsolved as the investigation continues. Union Gap authorities have released a grainy photo of a man they hope to identify. They're asking for the public's help. The photo shows a man walking in the 1100 block of Whatcom Street on the evening of the 4th of July when 84-year-old Jose Navarro and 87-year-old Rafaela Guzmán Navarro were beat to death inside their Union Gap home. Authorities want to talk to the man and want to know if he saw anything suspicious on the night of July 4.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Man Catches First Case Of Tick-Borne Disease In Washington State
The first locally caused case of a disease spread by ticks called Anaplasmosis has left a Washington State man in the hospital. This isn't the first time the disease has appeared here, but the first time that the case originated in Washington State. Other cases were from people traveling outside of Washington and then getting sick back home.
Nickoloff Killers Back in Court This Winter Seeking Freedom
A man sentenced as a juvenile in a brutal killing in Parker in 1988 will be back in a Yakima County Superior Courtroom this winter for a resentencing. Herbert "Chief" Rice Junior and Russell McNeil, both 17-years-old were convicted in the killing of Dorothy and and Mike Nickoloff in Parker. After a trial both teens were sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Now both are set to be resentenced after a 2012 decision by the US Supreme Court found unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles.
