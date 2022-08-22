ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul volleyball: Cowgirls hand St. Paul 3-0 loss

As a lot of teams are doing less than three weeks into the new season, the St. Paul volleyball team is still under construction. The Lady Cardinals dropped a non-district match to Edna Cowgirls 26-24, 25-15, 25-9 Aug. 23 at St .Paul High School. St. Paul has plenty of talented players but is working out in what combination to put on the floor and working on getting them playing together to…
Vikings, Loboes remain at top of ND high school football polls

2. Cavalier 1-0 3. New Salem-Almont 1-0 Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian(1-0), Dickinson Trinity(1-0), Beulah (1-0), Thompson (1-0) Kindred remains #1 in the Class 11B rankings. The Vikings blanked Lisbon 19-0 last Friday in their opener, and travel to Hillsboro on Friday to take on #3 Hillsboro-Central Valley. It’s a rematch of last year’s Class 11B state final at the Dakota Bowl. Velva-Garrison is latest addition to this week’s top five.
Jenna Wenass leads Gophers into a new era

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jenna Wenaas has read 14 books since May. Some fiction, some to help hone her mental game."Managing expectations for myself. Like, if I get blocked, hey it's next point, because my team still needs me in it, type of thing," said Wenaas.The team will need her, in a new era, without the graduated All-American and two-time Big Ten player of the year, Stephanie Samedy."I kinda just want to do whatever I need to do," said Wenaas. "So I don't necessarily want to be Stephanie, but if the team needs a player like Stephanie, I definitely would like to...
Northeast Iowa: K92.3’s Football Friday is Here!

It's that time of year again... Football season! And in northeast Iowa, if there's one tradition that embodies the football season, it's high school football! This year, K92.3 will be visiting different area high schools on Friday nights to celebrate another Football Friday under the lights!. When we come to...
