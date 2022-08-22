MINNEAPOLIS -- Jenna Wenaas has read 14 books since May. Some fiction, some to help hone her mental game."Managing expectations for myself. Like, if I get blocked, hey it's next point, because my team still needs me in it, type of thing," said Wenaas.The team will need her, in a new era, without the graduated All-American and two-time Big Ten player of the year, Stephanie Samedy."I kinda just want to do whatever I need to do," said Wenaas. "So I don't necessarily want to be Stephanie, but if the team needs a player like Stephanie, I definitely would like to...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO