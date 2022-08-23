As a lot of teams are doing less than three weeks into the new season, the St. Paul volleyball team is still under construction. The Lady Cardinals dropped a non-district match to Edna Cowgirls 26-24, 25-15, 25-9 Aug. 23 at St .Paul High School. St. Paul has plenty of talented players but is working out in what combination to put on the floor and working on getting them playing together to…

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO