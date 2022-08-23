ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul volleyball: Cowgirls hand St. Paul 3-0 loss

As a lot of teams are doing less than three weeks into the new season, the St. Paul volleyball team is still under construction. The Lady Cardinals dropped a non-district match to Edna Cowgirls 26-24, 25-15, 25-9 Aug. 23 at St .Paul High School. St. Paul has plenty of talented players but is working out in what combination to put on the floor and working on getting them playing together to…
HIGH SCHOOL
Duluth East edges Duluth Denfeld in Girls Tennis Clash

DULUTH, Minn.- Crosstown rivals Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld would meet on the tennis court on Tuesday. Ultimately, the Greyhounds would take bragging rights with the 5 to 2 victory. Earlier in the day, Duluth Denfeld would fall to Forest Lake 7-0. Duluth East will next host Hermantown on Wednesday.
DULUTH, MN

