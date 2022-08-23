Read full article on original website
St. Paul volleyball: Cowgirls hand St. Paul 3-0 loss
As a lot of teams are doing less than three weeks into the new season, the St. Paul volleyball team is still under construction. The Lady Cardinals dropped a non-district match to Edna Cowgirls 26-24, 25-15, 25-9 Aug. 23 at St .Paul High School. St. Paul has plenty of talented players but is working out in what combination to put on the floor and working on getting them playing together to…
Varsity Q&A: River Hill girls soccer senior Allie Billups ready to take on added responsibility as starting goalie [Baltimore Sun]
River Hill senior Allie Billups is ready to take on the starting goalie position, taking over for 2021 Howard County Times girls soccer Player of the Year Caroline Duffy who now plays at Duke University. About two weeks away from the start of the season, Billups spoke with the Howard...
Duluth East edges Duluth Denfeld in Girls Tennis Clash
DULUTH, Minn.- Crosstown rivals Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld would meet on the tennis court on Tuesday. Ultimately, the Greyhounds would take bragging rights with the 5 to 2 victory. Earlier in the day, Duluth Denfeld would fall to Forest Lake 7-0. Duluth East will next host Hermantown on Wednesday.
